Disney CEO Bob Iger tells Jim Cramer why he had second thoughts on a Twitter deal — 'I got cold feet for the right reasons'

Top Stories
Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

T-Mobile's John Legere would be a good fit as new WeWork CEO,...

"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.

Technologyread more

Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Politicsread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Iran's Rouhani calls US the 'supporter of terrorism' in the...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...

Defenseread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Stock futures steady after Pelosi launches Trump impeachment...

Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Investingread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoinread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Disney CEO Bob Iger tells Jim Cramer why he had second thoughts on a Twitter deal — 'I got cold feet for the right reasons'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • "I got cold feet for the right reasons," Disney's Bob Iger says when he turned down a deal to buy Twitter in 2016.
  • "I thought we'd be taking on responsibility that we shouldn't take on" because "it was too complex in terms of Twitter's place in the world," the long-time CEO tells CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • "I thought there are things Disney does well, and there are things Disney doesn't do well, but there are things Disney shouldn't even try to do well and that was one of them," he says.
VIDEO1:1001:10
Disney's Iger explains his Twitter decision to Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to CNBC's Jim Cramer why the entertainment conglomerate turned down a chance to buy Twitter years ago: "It just didn't feel 'Disney' to me."

In a "Mad Money" interview that aired Tuesday, Iger pulled back the curtain on his thought process when Disney considered buying the social media platform in 2016.

"Well, I got cold feet for the right reasons. ... I thought we'd be taking on responsibility that we shouldn't take on" because "it was too complex in terms of Twitter's place in the world," Iger explained to Cramer.

The chief, who has been in the seat since 2005, wrote about the potential Twitter deal in his new memoir "The Ride of a Lifetime" that is now available.

At the time, Disney was exploring ways to deliver its content to consumers. Twitter the social platform has a way of closing the gap that exist between brands, along with celebrities, and their target audience.

"It was interesting because we thought it would be a good platform to distribute our content on and to get closer to consumers, which is critical in today's business environment," Iger said in the interview, "but I thought there are things Disney does well, and there are things Disney doesn't do well, but there are things Disney shouldn't even try to do well and that was one of them."

Disney later bought a majority interest in BAMTech, a sports streaming website.

Twitter was reportedly gauging takeover interest from a number of technology businesses, including Google's Alphabet and Salesforce, that ultimately never came to fruition. The company could provide valuable access to a large amount of user data, but was challenged by its slowest growth since going public three years prior and had meek forecast.

Shares of Twitter fell nearly 30% to $16.30 in 2016 trading, according to FactSet. The company's fortunes, however, have since reverse, climbing nearly 154% to date.

Under Iger's nearly 14-year tenure as head of Disney, the value of the mass media company has increased more than 454%, FactSet said. The stock closed Tuesday's session at ___ and the company is worth more than $237 billion.

WATCH: Cramer's exclusive with Disney CEO Bob Iger

VIDEO17:2917:29
Disney's Bob Iger talks with Jim Cramer about his new memoir
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Disney, Salesforce and Alphabet.

