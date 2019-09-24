Disney CEO Bob Iger tells Jim Cramer why he had second thoughts on a Twitter deal — 'I got cold feet for the right reasons'

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.Technologyread more
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."Politicsread more
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.Technologyread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...Defenseread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.Investingread more
Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.Marketsread more
Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.Bitcoinread more
Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to CNBC's Jim Cramer why the entertainment conglomerate turned down a chance to buy Twitter years ago: "It just didn't feel 'Disney' to me."
In a "Mad Money" interview that aired Tuesday, Iger pulled back the curtain on his thought process when Disney considered buying the social media platform in 2016.
"Well, I got cold feet for the right reasons. ... I thought we'd be taking on responsibility that we shouldn't take on" because "it was too complex in terms of Twitter's place in the world," Iger explained to Cramer.
The chief, who has been in the seat since 2005, wrote about the potential Twitter deal in his new memoir "The Ride of a Lifetime" that is now available.
At the time, Disney was exploring ways to deliver its content to consumers. Twitter the social platform has a way of closing the gap that exist between brands, along with celebrities, and their target audience.
"It was interesting because we thought it would be a good platform to distribute our content on and to get closer to consumers, which is critical in today's business environment," Iger said in the interview, "but I thought there are things Disney does well, and there are things Disney doesn't do well, but there are things Disney shouldn't even try to do well and that was one of them."
Disney later bought a majority interest in BAMTech, a sports streaming website.
Twitter was reportedly gauging takeover interest from a number of technology businesses, including Google's Alphabet and Salesforce, that ultimately never came to fruition. The company could provide valuable access to a large amount of user data, but was challenged by its slowest growth since going public three years prior and had meek forecast.
Shares of Twitter fell nearly 30% to $16.30 in 2016 trading, according to FactSet. The company's fortunes, however, have since reverse, climbing nearly 154% to date.
Under Iger's nearly 14-year tenure as head of Disney, the value of the mass media company has increased more than 454%, FactSet said. The stock closed Tuesday's session at ___ and the company is worth more than $237 billion.
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Disney, Salesforce and Alphabet.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com