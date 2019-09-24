Disney to offer more than 400 plant-based food items to parkgoers starting in October

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveiled a tax on wealth Tuesday as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
Google does not have to apply the right to be forgotten globally, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.Technologyread more
Wall Street's estimates for the impact of 5G iPhones on Apple are too conservative, according to Jefferies' new Apple analyst.Investingread more
Lululemon's stock could pull back soon, but that will be a buying opportunity, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.Trading Nationread more
The plant-based food craze that swept up restaurant chains like Burger King, White Castle and Dunkin' Donuts has come to Disney.Entertainmentread more
U.S. stock futures point to a higher Tuesday open after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirms U.S.-China trade talks in two weeks.Marketsread more
Walmart is adding seven health-related bachelor's degrees and two career diplomas to its college perks program, where employees pay just $1 a day for an education.Retailread more
The plant-based food craze that swept up restaurant chains like Burger King, White Castle, Dunkin' and Del Taco has come to Disney.
The company announced Tuesday that it is massively expanding its selection of plant-based food items at its U.S.-based parks starting in October.
Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will have more than 400 food items that are free of meat, dairy, eggs or honey starting Oct. 1 at the park's quick service restaurants. The table service locations will add new options two days later.
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will launch its new items next spring.
The company said customers had long been clamoring for Disney to offer more plant-based food in its parks and hotels and these new menu items have been in the works for some time.
Although Disney is adding a number of salads to its menus, it will also be selling plant-based hot dogs, burgers and sausages. Disney declined to say which company it has partnered with to supply the meat alternatives.
The company already offers plant-based food, including veggie burgers and the dairy-free Dole Whip dessert. New menu items will include eggless Florentine at the Magic Kingdom, a hot link smokehouse sandwich at Animal Kingdom and a maple-chipotle barbecue-braised jackfruit dip at its Wilderness Lodge.
All plant-based items will be marked on the menu with a leaf icon.
Parkgoers who go to the planet of Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will have already had a chance to taste some of Disney's plant-based offerings.
The Felucian Garden Spread, available at the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo restaurant, consists of a vegetarian kefta made with potato proteins and soybeans along with an herb hummus and tomato-cucumber relish.
A similar dish called the Ithorian Garden Loaf, also found at Galaxy's Edge, is made with the potato proteins and soybeans, but shaped into a form that resembles meatloaf. It is served with roasted vegetable mash, seasonal veggies and mushroom sauce.
A growing number of consumers identify as flexitarians, or people who are looking to reduce their meat intake for health or environmental reasons. Euromonitor estimates that the market for plant-based foods could be worth $2.5 billion by 2023.