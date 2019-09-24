Disney to offer more than 400 plant-based food items to parkgoers starting in October

The plant-based food craze that swept up restaurant chains like Burger King, White Castle, Dunkin' and Del Taco has come to Disney.

The company announced Tuesday that it is massively expanding its selection of plant-based food items at its U.S.-based parks starting in October.

Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, will have more than 400 food items that are free of meat, dairy, eggs or honey starting Oct. 1 at the park's quick service restaurants. The table service locations will add new options two days later.

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, will launch its new items next spring.

The company said customers had long been clamoring for Disney to offer more plant-based food in its parks and hotels and these new menu items have been in the works for some time.

Although Disney is adding a number of salads to its menus, it will also be selling plant-based hot dogs, burgers and sausages. Disney declined to say which company it has partnered with to supply the meat alternatives.

The company already offers plant-based food, including veggie burgers and the dairy-free Dole Whip dessert. New menu items will include eggless Florentine at the Magic Kingdom, a hot link smokehouse sandwich at Animal Kingdom and a maple-chipotle barbecue-braised jackfruit dip at its Wilderness Lodge.

All plant-based items will be marked on the menu with a leaf icon.

Parkgoers who go to the planet of Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will have already had a chance to taste some of Disney's plant-based offerings.