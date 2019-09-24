German prosecutors indict top VW bosses over emissions scandal

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CarMax, AutoZone,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Trump surprised when Mnuchin says he asked China to cancel farm...

President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.

Politicsread more

US prosecutors reportedly open criminal probe of vaping company...

The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Health and Scienceread more

Trump ordered Ukraine aid freeze before controversial call; more...

Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...

Politicsread more

Here are 4 charts that show China's rise as a global economic...

As China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 1, CNBC takes a look at the rise of the Asian giant through the years — and projections of where it's headed.

China Economyread more

Google does not have to apply 'right to be forgotten' globally,...

Google does not have to apply the right to be forgotten globally, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.

Technologyread more

Watch this level in Lululemon's stock as fellow athleisure giant...

Lululemon's stock could pull back soon, but that will be a buying opportunity, says Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer.

Trading Nationread more

Disney to offer more than 400 plant-based items to park menus in...

The plant-based food craze that swept up restaurant chains like Burger King, White Castle and Dunkin' Donuts has come to Disney.

Entertainmentread more

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

U.S. stock futures point to a higher Tuesday open after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirms U.S.-China trade talks in two weeks.

Marketsread more

Walmart to offer workers college degrees in health and wellness

Walmart is adding seven health-related bachelor's degrees and two career diplomas to its college perks program, where employees pay just $1 a day for an education.

Retailread more

We Company CEO Neumann reportedly starts talks on his role at the...

WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has started talks with board directors and investors to discuss his future role, including the possibility of giving up his title as CEO.

Technologyread more

Facebook agrees to acquire brain-computing start-up CTRL-labs

Facebook on Monday announced the acquisition of CTRL-labs, a New York startup that specializes in allowing humans to control computers using their brains.

Technologyread more
Economy

German prosecutors indict top VW bosses over emissions scandal

Dr. Herbert Diess, Volkswagen AG
Getty Images

German prosecutors have brought criminal charges of stock market manipulation against Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, former CEO Martin Winterkorn and Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch in connection with the carmaker's emissions cheating scandal.

The accused intentionally failed to inform investors in time about the financial impact of the scandal, the prosecutors' office in the northern city of Braunschweig said on Tuesday.

Court proceedings are underway over the company's admission in 2015 to using illegal engine control software to rig diesel emissions tests. The Braunschweig prosecutors' indictment is part of a separate legal push to try managers over allegations they delayed disclosing the scandal to investors.

Diess' lawyer said in a statement that the CEO could not have foreseen the financial market fallout and that he would continue unhindered in his role as CEO.

Winterkorn resigned in the days after the scandal broke. He told German lawmakers in early 2017 that he did not find out about the cheating any earlier than VW had officially admitted.

VW shares lost up to 37 percent in value in the days after the scandal broke.

Had investors known about VW's cheating, they might have sold shares earlier or not made purchases, plaintiffs have argued.