Health and Science

'Hundreds' of new vaping illnesses have been reported in the last week, CDC says

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • "Hundreds" of new cases of a vaping-related lung disease have been reported over the past week, a top CDC official says.
  • CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat is testifying to Congress about the outbreak.
  • The mysterious lung disease has already sickened 530 people and killed nine.
Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy secretary of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a House Oversight and Reform Sub-Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, September 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. — "Hundreds" of new cases of a vaping-related lung disease have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just in the past week, a top agency official told Congress on Tuesday.

The CDC last week said the mysterious lung disease has sickened 530 people so far. Kansas officials confirmed the state's second vaping death on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the U.S. to nine.

Officials are seeing "more and more cases" every day, CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat told the House Oversight and Reform Committee's panel on consumer products at an emergency hearing on the outbreak.

Health officials have linked the illness to vaping, though they are still trying to identify the exact cause. Most patients reported using THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high. But many patients also used nicotine, the addictive chemical in cigarettes. Some used nicotine alone.

Next Article
Key Points
  • The House Oversight and Reform Committee's panel on consumer products is holding a hearing Tuesday on the recent outbreak in vaping illnesses.
  • Dr. Anne Schuchat, who's overseeing the investigation for the CDC, says the agency hasn't ruled out any one product in e-cigarettes as a cause.
  • Subcommittee Chairman Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi says the outbreak has been exacerbated by "illegal" safety claims by e-cigarette companies.