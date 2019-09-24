'Hundreds' of new vaping illnesses have been reported in the last week, CDC says

The provision speaks to how opaque private valuations can be and the type of protection venture capital investors are able to negotiate.Financeread more
WASHINGTON, D.C. — "Hundreds" of new cases of a vaping-related lung disease have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just in the past week, a top agency official told Congress on Tuesday.
The CDC last week said the mysterious lung disease has sickened 530 people so far. Kansas officials confirmed the state's second vaping death on Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the U.S. to nine.
Officials are seeing "more and more cases" every day, CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat told the House Oversight and Reform Committee's panel on consumer products at an emergency hearing on the outbreak.
Health officials have linked the illness to vaping, though they are still trying to identify the exact cause. Most patients reported using THC, the compound in marijuana that produces a high. But many patients also used nicotine, the addictive chemical in cigarettes. Some used nicotine alone.