Update your iPhone now to fix all the bugs from last week's big update

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 13.1, the first update to iOS 13, which was released last week with tons of new features and a few bugs. If you were waiting to update your iPhone to iOS 13, it's now safe to update.
IOS 13.1 delivers a couple of new features that weren't in the iOS 13 release last week, such as support for sharing your ETA with friends and family directly from Apple Maps, new controls in Screen Time that let you limit who your children can communicate with (and when), support for new routers that work with Apple HomeKit and more.
Several people who had early access to iOS 13 complained about various bugs with the new operating system. Apple made the unusual move of pushing up the next release of iOS 13 to address those issues.
You can install iOS 13.1 by doing this:
That's it!