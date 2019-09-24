Israel reportedly outlaws flavored vaping pods as it weighs ban on e-cigarettes

The provision speaks to how opaque private valuations can be and the type of protection venture capital investors are able to negotiate.Financeread more
Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.Marketsread more
Facebook at the time was much smaller and fending off what threatened to be fierce competition from Twitter, which had already bid for Instagram, as well as Google's new...Technologyread more
More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.Marketsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump strikes an optimistic tone about reaching a trade deal with China.Politicsread more
The CDC last week said the mysterious lung disease has sickened 530 people. Nine people have died. Officials are seeing "more and more cases" every day, a CDC official told...Health and Scienceread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer predicts repercussions for Treasury Secretary Mnuchin for taking President Trump by surprise over who canceled last week's U.S. farm tour.Politicsread more
A top U.S. health official told lawmakers Tuesday that e-cigarette market leader Juul uses salts in its vaping devices that she said could be particularly dangerous for...Health and Scienceread more
Israel's Ministry of Health is imposing an immediate ban on the sales of oil-based flavored vaping pods, the Times of Israel reported Tuesday.
The government is also considering a ban on e-cigarettes via a temporary injunction that doesn't need approval from Israeli's legislature, according to the Israeli paper.
Attempts to reach the Ministry of Health after business hours in Israel were unsuccessful.
It's not the first time Israel has enacted restrictions on the vaping industry. Last year, the country banned sales of e-cigarette market leader Juul over concerns over the products' high nicotine content.
India banned sales of e-cigarettes this month and regulators in the United States and other countries are imposing controls following a surge in deaths and illnesses blamed on vaping.
On Tuesday morning, China said it would also place new restrictions on e-cigarettes. Last week the country abruptly pulled Juul e-cigarettes from online stores just days after they entered the Chinese market.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that lung diseases related to vaping has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.