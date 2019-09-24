Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Trump impeachment and Bob Iger chat

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks to the press on September 24, 2019, in Washington, DC.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said there's no need to "freak out" after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over charges of abuse of power.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 142 points and the S&P 500 fell 0.84% during the session, which closed prior to Pelosi's announcement. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped nearly 1.5% in anticipation of her statement.

Cramer compared Tuesday's market action to what happened the last time a U.S. president was impeached two decades ago.

"I need you to recognize that the Senate will most likely acquit," the "Mad Money" host said about the divided Congress. "How much will that matter to the stock market? You know what, we've seen this movie before."