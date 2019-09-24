Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Trump impeachment and Bob Iger chat

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

T-Mobile's John Legere would be a good fit as new WeWork CEO,...

"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.

Technologyread more

Trump slams Pelosi impeachment probe: 'PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!'

Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."

Politicsread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Iran's Rouhani calls US the 'supporter of terrorism' in the...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...

Defenseread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Stock futures steady after Pelosi launches Trump impeachment...

Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.

Investingread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoinread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Mad Money

Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Trump impeachment and Bob Iger chat

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:0401:04
Cramer Remix: Why you should take rumors of a trade deal with 'a grain of salt'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer dishes advice on how investors should approach the market in the wake of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
  • The "Mad Money" host airs an exclusive interview with Disney's Bob Iger following the release of the CEO's book release.
  • Cramer gets insight into GW Pharma and the European drug market as the company plans to launch a CBD-based epilepsy drug treatment on the continent.

Cramer on the launch of Trump impeachment proceedings: "We've seen this movie before"

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, speaks to the press on September 24, 2019, in Washington, DC.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said there's no need to "freak out" after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to open an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump over charges of abuse of power.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 142 points and the S&P 500 fell 0.84% during the session, which closed prior to Pelosi's announcement. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also dropped nearly 1.5% in anticipation of her statement.

Cramer compared Tuesday's market action to what happened the last time a U.S. president was impeached two decades ago.

"I need you to recognize that the Senate will most likely acquit," the "Mad Money" host said about the divided Congress. "How much will that matter to the stock market? You know what, we've seen this movie before."

Why Disney turned down buying Twitter

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed to Cramer why the entertainment conglomerate turned down a chance to buy Twitter years ago: "It just didn't feel 'Disney' to me."

In an exclusive interview that aired Tuesday, Iger pulled back the curtain on his thought process when Disney considered buying the social media platform in 2016.

"Well, I got cold feet for the right reasons. ... I thought we'd be taking on responsibility that we shouldn't take on" because "it was too complex in terms of Twitter's place in the world," Iger explained to Cramer.

GW Pharma CEO on releasing the first CBD-based drug in Europe

Justin Gover, GW Pharmaceuticals
Source: GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharma has been cleared to market the first plant-derived cannabis-based medicine in Europe to treat epilepsy conditions, CEO Justin Gover told Cramer.

European Union officials this week approved the use of Epidyolex to treat seizures in patients with two rare, severe forms of childhood-onset epilepsy and GW Pharma executives are optimistic about its prospects across the pond.

"We have 28 countries now in Europe that have approved Epidyolex," Gover said in a "Mad Money" interview. "We'll be launching these countries over the next year or two and there's a market of 500 million people in Europe and we're very excited."

Take China trade rumors with a "grain of salt"

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R) and other Trump Administration officials sit down with Chinese vice ministers and senior officials for trade negotiations in the Diplomatic Room at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building January 30, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

After Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin revealed that it was indeed him who recommended canceling the Chinese trade delegation's planned visit to farmers in Montana and Nevada, Cramer warned investors to take trade rumors with a "grain of salt."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Disney.

