Nike shares hit all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top expectations

Top Stories
Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

WeWork's new co-CEOs have experience at tech giants like Amazon...

In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

SEC charges Comscore with fraud scheme to overstate revenue

Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...

Target website, mobile app experienced temporary outage Tuesday...

The outage is one of several hiccups Target has had with its systems this year.

Nike hits all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top...

Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...

Vaping giant Juul is cutting staff in restructuring as scrutiny...

The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market...

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door including impeachment talk, new home sales and Fed speakers.

Retail

Nike shares hit all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top expectations

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Nike's first quarter earnings for fiscal 2020 beat analysts' estimates.
  • The company says new products and investments in e-commerce are helping boost results.
  • Sales in North America climbed 4%, while those in Greater China were up 27% during the period.
Nike shares hit all-time high after reporting strong earnings and global growth
Closing Bell

Nike's fiscal first quarter earnings and sales topped analysts' expectations, as investments to sell more sneakers and apparel in its stores and on its website showed signs of paying off.

Its shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on the news, hitting an all-time high.

Here's how the company did for the first quarter in fiscal 2020 compared with what analysts were expecting, based on a poll by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: 86 cents vs. 70 cents expected
  • Revenue: $10.66 billion vs. $10.44 billion expected

CEO Mark Parker said in a statement that product innovation and a stronger e-commerce business helped boost results.

Net income for the quarter ended Aug. 31 climbed to $1.37 billion, or 86 cents a share, from $1.09 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year ago. That was better than expectations of 70 cents reported by Refinitiv.

Revenue was up 7.2% to $10.66 billion from $9.95 billion a year ago, topping expectations for $10.44 billion.

The company said sales in North America were up 4%, excluding any currency changes, while those in Greater China surged 27%.

Despite trade headwinds, Nike has still managed to keep a strong footing in China and has actually doubled down on the region, opening its first House of Innovation store, which sells one-of-a-kind merchandise and personalized gear, in Shanghai last year.

During the latest quarter, Nike said footwear sales for its namesake brand were up 11%, equipment sales were up 11% and apparel sales climbed 9% overall. Sales at Converse rose 8%.

Nike said gross margins grew to 45.7%, as the company has been selling more items at full price. Part of its strategy, known as "Nike Direct," has been to sell more in its own stores and website versus in discounted outlets. But it still keeps key relationships with retailers like Foot Locker, Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Nike shares, as of Tuesday's market close, have climbed more than 17% this year. The stock had closed the day down about 0.6%.

For the current fiscal year, analysts are calling for Nike to report earnings per share in a range of $2.73 to $3.00, on sales of $42.09 billion.

How Nike remains on top
