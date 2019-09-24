Nike shares hit all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top expectations

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Nike's fiscal first quarter earnings and sales topped analysts' expectations, as investments to sell more sneakers and apparel in its stores and on its website showed signs of paying off.
Its shares rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on the news, hitting an all-time high.
Here's how the company did for the first quarter in fiscal 2020 compared with what analysts were expecting, based on a poll by Refinitiv:
CEO Mark Parker said in a statement that product innovation and a stronger e-commerce business helped boost results.
Net income for the quarter ended Aug. 31 climbed to $1.37 billion, or 86 cents a share, from $1.09 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year ago. That was better than expectations of 70 cents reported by Refinitiv.
Revenue was up 7.2% to $10.66 billion from $9.95 billion a year ago, topping expectations for $10.44 billion.
The company said sales in North America were up 4%, excluding any currency changes, while those in Greater China surged 27%.
Despite trade headwinds, Nike has still managed to keep a strong footing in China and has actually doubled down on the region, opening its first House of Innovation store, which sells one-of-a-kind merchandise and personalized gear, in Shanghai last year.
During the latest quarter, Nike said footwear sales for its namesake brand were up 11%, equipment sales were up 11% and apparel sales climbed 9% overall. Sales at Converse rose 8%.
Nike said gross margins grew to 45.7%, as the company has been selling more items at full price. Part of its strategy, known as "Nike Direct," has been to sell more in its own stores and website versus in discounted outlets. But it still keeps key relationships with retailers like Foot Locker, Nordstrom and Dick's Sporting Goods.
Nike shares, as of Tuesday's market close, have climbed more than 17% this year. The stock had closed the day down about 0.6%.
For the current fiscal year, analysts are calling for Nike to report earnings per share in a range of $2.73 to $3.00, on sales of $42.09 billion.