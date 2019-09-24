'People are dying from vaping,' Kansas health chief says as state reports 9th fatality in US

Kansas health officials confirmed a second death in the state tied to vaping, bringing the death toll in the U.S. to nine.

U.S. health officials are still struggling to figure out the cause of a lung disease that has sickened 530 people across the nation.

"People are dying from vaping and there's hundreds of new cases each week of serious and fatal lung injuries from vaping," Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said in a video on the agency's web site. "We used to think that vaping was a fairly straight forward way for people to ween off nicotine, but with young people vaping now, and even older people doing it, there's lots of illnesses and curiously we don't know with 100% certainty what's causing it."

The latest fatality was a Kansas man who was over 50 years old and had underlying health conditions, state officials said in a press release announcing the death on Monday