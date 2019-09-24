Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge scores $20 million a year deal with Amazon

British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Fleabag" onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on September 22, 2019.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is having a very good week.

The Emmy Award-winning actress and writer, who scooped up three trophies during Sunday's telecast, has just signed a deal with Amazon, according to Variety.

The mind behind "Fleabag," which took home six Emmys this year, is expected to get $20 million a year, the report said. Under the deal, Waller-Bridge will create and produce new television content for Amazon to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime.

"I'm insanely excited to be continuing my relationship with Amazon," Waller-Bridge told Variety. "Working with the team on 'Fleabag' was the creative partnership dreams are made of. It really feels like home. I can't wait to get going!"

Waller-Bridge also gained acclaim for her work on the BBC series "Killing Eve," whose co-lead Jodie Comer won the lead actress award in the drama category on Sunday. Waller-Bridge served as writer and showrunner for the show's first season.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Phoebe at Amazon Studios," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. "As evident in her great success at the Emmy Awards this week, she is clever, brilliant, generous and a virtuoso on multiple fronts including writing, acting and producing."

"Fleabag" started as a one-woman show performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013 and then was adapted for television. The show centers around a dry-witted, grief-riddled and promiscuous British woman living in London played by Waller-Bridge.

She has said that "Fleabag's" second season is the show's last.

Amazon wasn't immediately available for comment.

Read the full report from Variety.