RXBar driving millions for Kellogg as its cereal business falls out of vogue

For a nutrition bar that contains a simple ingredient list of egg whites, fruit and nuts and boasts just about 200 calories, RXBar is proving to be the fuel Kellogg needs to invigorate its snacks and morning foods portfolio, a segment that has been struggling as Americans turn away from sugary cereals and opt for more health-conscious alternatives. According to RX president Jim Murray, since the Michigan-based food giant acquired the clean-label protein bar for $600 million in October 2017, net sales during the first 12 months of Kellogg's ownership hit $213 million, a 180% increase over the previous year. Murray, who joined the company in 2016 as director of finance after four years at PepsiCo and now runs the day-to-day operations, says the acquisition has allowed RX to stay true to its values. "The only thing that has changed is getting better at execution and scale," he said at the CNBC Evolve summit in Chicago on Tuesday. RX is now under the umbrella company Insurgent Brands so that Kellogg can expand into new product lines. In March Insurgent introduced TIG Snacks, bars made with puffed chickpeas, roasted green lentils and crispy wild rice in bold and savory flavors. That same month, RX expanded into the breakfast sector with RxOats, using the same "ingredient on the package" approach. All this momentum is driving Kellogg's growth. Its business saw an increase of 3% in its second-quarter net sales, to $3.46 billion from $3.36 billion in the year-ago quarter. While the RXBar was a key driver of this growth, Kellogg's other key brands in the snacks sector include Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats and Pop-Tarts. Big Food pivoting to adapt to future food trends by snapping up promising start-ups is a growing trend. Legacy companies know that being authentic, transparent, sustainable and organic is what it's going to take to stay alive. Start-ups have the ability to quickly adapt to trends, develop new products and bring them to market much faster than a large company can.

The magic behind the marriage

"Start-ups are extremely disadvantaged competitively," Murray said at CNBC Evolve. "To think that we have all the answers even with experienced staff and leaders would be a naive thought. Kellogg can provide openings to doors we would need months to get into and answers to questions or problems we may have never experienced before."

