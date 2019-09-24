Saudis are exporting less crude to the world market, shipping data shows

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."Politicsread more
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.Technologyread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.Investingread more
Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.Marketsread more
Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.Bitcoinread more
The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...Politicsread more
"So unlike a lot of the other restaurant brands, we don't have to ... try to figure out which of these third-party aggregators is ultimately going to be the winner at the end...Evolveread more
Saudi Arabia's oil exports are down by about as much as an average 1.5 million barrels a day since its state run oil company was attacked Sept. 14, researchers who track shipping said.
That could speed up a tightening of global oil supplies, even though the U.S., Brazil and other countries are expected to continue to add oil to the global market.
Saudi Aramco's trading arm has been buying crude from neighboring countries, including Kuwait and United Arab Emirates, among others, to fulfill its commitments, according to Reuters. S&P Global Platts reports that the kingdom is buying diesel fuel from India and the UAE, and is also looking for jet fuel and naphtha.
The attack, believed to be the work of Iran, knocked out about 5.7 million barrels a day of Saudi production. Saudi Aramco is working to bring back the operations which Saudi officials say they hope to have completely restored by the end of the month.
"The jury is out as to whether or not they are going to get back to full strength as quickly as they claim. If they are able to, we won't have a problem. If they aren't, the problems start now," said John Kilduff of Again Capital. "If they can't get back to normal rapidly, we'll approach shortages particularly in refined products."
Both Kpler and ClipperData report that Saudi Arabia has seen a significant drop in its exports. Kpler said Saudi's domestic inventories have fallen by 10 million barrels to 56 million barrels since the beginning of September. However, Saudi Arabia also has oil in storage in Rotterdam and Egypt.
Source: Kpler
"[Saudi Exports] should be closer to 7 million barrels per day, and we're seeing it verge on 5.5 million since the attack," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData. "It does include the 15th when there was just one loading."
Kpler's Reid I'Anson said he believes Saudi is down about 1 million barrels a day, but the amount of exports fluctuate daily.
"They have just over 55 million barrels left..They could go another four or five weeks realistically from the rates we're seeing. That could change based on the internal situation, if they are able to get some of this back on line," said I'Anson, global energy economist at Kpler. I'Anson said it is unclear how much oil is being stored in Rotterdam or Egypt, and even Japan.
"We have seen them purchasing petroleum products in order to lower runs through their domestic refineries," he said.
I'Anson said the market that could be impacted is Asia, since China and East Asia are the biggest buyers of crude from Saudi Arabia, which has filled the gap for Iran.
The U.S. could be sending barrels to cover the lower Saudi exports, and the U.S. is expected to export about 3 million barrels a day. That amount could increase as more pipeline capacity comes on line this year, to bring more crude from the Permian Basin in Texas to the Gulf of Mexico.
"If it persists, the curve ball to watch out for is you could see a decided spike higher in U.S. crude exports in the next couple of weeks," said Kilduff. There were seven empty ships that were hanging in the Gulf of Mexico over the last couple of weeks. I could see 4 million barrels per day export weeks very shortly."