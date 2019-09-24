The most powerful show in business news is now a podcast. Each day, Squawk Pod serves up influential guest interviews, smart analysis and compelling conversations that impact Wall Street, Washington and beyond. Join anchors Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin and the biggest names in business and politics as they discuss the moments that matter, setting the agenda for the business day. It's all the things that Squawk Box's TV viewers have come to expect on a daily basis – plus curated, behind-the-scenes context from the production team – right in your ears.

