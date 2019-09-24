Squawk Pod

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Philip Morris, Altria,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Nike on pace to hit all-time high after the company's earnings...

Investors are rallying behind Nike's continued sales growth, as investments in designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, adding Nike stores and selling...

Retailread more

Higher interest rates send weekly mortgage applications tanking...

Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...

Real Estateread more

Bull market could survive Trump impeachment but could get hit in...

If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.

Market Insiderread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Goldman says buy Nvidia as its gaming business grows, raises...

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.

Investingread more

Philip Morris and Altria end merger talks, shares jump

The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.

Health and Scienceread more

Netflix stock turns negative for 2019, but trader sees another...

Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

Arby's owner Inspire Brands buys Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.

Restaurantsread more

Analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more
