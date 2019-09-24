Skip Navigation
Politics

Trump authorizes release of transcript of controversial Ukraine call on Wednesday

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has authorized the release Wednesday of a complete trancript of his phone call with Ukraine's president.
  • The nature of that call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.
  • Shortly before his call with Ukraine's leader, Trump had ordered a hold on $400 million in military aid to that country.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has authorized the release Wednesday of a complete trancript of his phone call with Ukraine's president.

The nature of that call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Shortly before his call with Ukraine's leader, Trump had ordered a hold on $400 million in military aid to that country.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.