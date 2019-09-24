Trump authorizes release of transcript of controversial Ukraine call on Wednesday

The executive has been under pressure since WeWork released its S-1, amid concerns about its corporate governance and valuation.Technologyread more
The provision speaks to how opaque private valuations can be and the type of protection venture capital investors are able to negotiate.Financeread more
Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.Marketsread more
Facebook at the time was much smaller and fending off what threatened to be fierce competition from Twitter, which had already bid for Instagram, as well as Google's new...Technologyread more
Biden is set to speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the heels of reports that Trump held up military aid to Ukraine before a phone call with that country's president,...Politicsread more
Stocks slashed earlier losses on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he would release the full transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.US Marketsread more
More than half of the super-rich around the world are expecting a recession by 2020, according to a UBS survey, and are taking action to mitigate the risks.Marketsread more
More than a dozen Democrats have already come out for impeachment within the past week, following bombshell reports that Trump had asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky...Politicsread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.Investingread more
Apple released iOS 13.1 on Tuesday. The update fixes a lot of the bugs from iOS 13, which was released last week, and adds a few new features.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has authorized the release Wednesday of a complete trancript of his phone call with Ukraine's president.
The nature of that call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.
Shortly before his call with Ukraine's leader, Trump had ordered a hold on $400 million in military aid to that country.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.