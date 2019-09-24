Uber receives just a two-month London license with new safety conditions

President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
The probe by the U.S. attorney's office of the Northern District of California is in its early stages, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.Health and Scienceread more
As China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 1, CNBC takes a look at the rise of the Asian giant through the years — and projections of where it's headed.China Economyread more
Google does not have to apply the right to be forgotten globally, the European Court of Justice ruled Tuesday.Technologyread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has started talks with board directors and investors to discuss his future role, including the possibility of giving up his title as CEO.Technologyread more
The highest court in the U.K. has determined that the government's decision to suspend parliament for five weeks was unlawful.Europe Politicsread more
Fiat will have to repay up to 30 million euros back in taxes, Europe's second highest court ruled Tuesday.Politicsread more
After an unexpected loss of subscribers and increased competition in the streaming war, shares of Netflix erased all of its 46% gain for the year at its peak and officially...Marketsread more
The tax cut came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government attempts to spur the country's slowing economy.Asia Economyread more
Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.Market Insiderread more
Uber on Tuesday received only a two-month London operating license, failing to secure a maximum five-year term in a battle with the regulator which has previously stripped the app of its right to take rides.
Transport for London (TfL) rejected the Silicon Valley company's license renewal request in 2017 due to failings it said it found in its approach to reporting serious criminal offences and driver background checks, prompting legal action.
A judge in 2018 then granted Uber a probationary 15-month license, which expires on Sep. 25, after the firm had made several changes to its business model in London, its most important European market.
TfL said the new two-month license comes with "new conditions to ensure passenger safety" and it wanted more details from the company.
"Uber London Limited has been granted a two-month private hire operator license to allow for scrutiny of additional information that we are requesting ahead of consideration of any potential further licensing application," said a spokesman.
In an emailed statement, Jamie Heywood, Uber's regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, told CNBC TfL recognized the company's "improved culture and governance," adding that Uber would continue working closely with the transport authority.
"Over the past two years, we've launched a range of new safety features in the app, introduced better protections for drivers and our Clean Air Plan is helping to tackle air pollution," he said. "We will keep listening, learning and improving to provide the best service while being a trusted partner to London."
The 2017 license loss came just weeks after Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi took over and became a test of his ability to assuage regulator concerns as the app faced disputes with rival firms and the authorities in different markets.
Drivers of the city's traditional black taxis have lobbied hard against a license renewal, having long cited safety issues, working standards and the undercutting of their business model.
Uber says its roughly 45,000 drivers in the city enjoy the flexibility of their work and that it has taken several steps to improve safety for its passengers.
The new conditions set by TfL cover ride-sharing, appropriate insurance and driver document checks by Uber.
Uber received a five-year license in 2012 but fellow ride-hailing service Ola gained just a 15-month right to operate earlier this year, in a possible sign that the regulator wants to have more power over new entrants.
Mayor Sadiq Khan, who is also the chairman of TfL, has long been critical of Uber, telling LBC radio last month that they need to play by the rules.
"You will know my track record which is standing up to the big boys, and they are boys, and make sure everyone plays by the rules," he told listeners to a phone-in. "I don't care how many lawyers you employ or how big your PR budget."