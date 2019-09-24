The UK's opposition Labour Party remains split over whether to commit to remaining in EU

Delegates vote on a motion on the third day of the Labour Party conference on September 23, 2019 in Brighton, England.

Britain's main opposition party has narrowly voted to maintain a neutral stance on the country's most divisive topic, Brexit, after chaotic scenes at the party's conference Monday evening prompted fresh criticism from both internal party activists and senior political opponents.

Much of the party's ordinary membership are in favor of the U.K.'s continued membership in the European Union, but Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn has long remained publicly ambivalent on the subject in a bid to hold his party and its supporters together ahead of an expected national election.

But those efforts were severely tested as the party's ruling body put forward a series of proposals on Brexit, many of which had been crafted by dozens of the local Labour constituencies over the course of several days.

Corbyn's team had insisted that the party remain agnostic for now on whether the U.K. should leave or remain in Europe, and demanded that a final decision be made at another future meeting; at an undetermined time and after a putative election victory.

Jo Swinson, the leader of another opposition party, the Liberal Democrats, issued a statement that called Corbyn's plan "yet another fudge on the biggest issue facing our country." Her party has promised to cancel Brexit altogether if it ever takes power, and has been winning over some potential Labour voters in recent polls.