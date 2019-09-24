Treasury yields tick higher as investors monitor trade developments

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors monitor trade developments and weighted in a potential economic slowdown.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7181%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1602%.

U.S. debt markets traded higher on Monday as investors looked to weak economic data in Europe and growing concerns of an economic slowdown.