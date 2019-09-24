Skip Navigation
Bonds

Treasury yields tick higher as investors monitor trade developments

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Traders are watching developments on the trade front.
  • U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin confirmed that trade talks with China would resume next month.
  • The Treasury is due to auction $40 billion in 2-year notes.

U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors monitor trade developments and weighted in a potential economic slowdown.

At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7181%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1602%.

U.S. debt markets traded higher on Monday as investors looked to weak economic data in Europe and growing concerns of an economic slowdown.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

On top of this, traders are watching developments on the trade front, after a Chinese delegation left the United States earlier than planned. However, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin confirmed Monday that trade talks between the world's two largest economies would resume next month.

Meanwhile, traders will be looking ahead to fresh data with Philadelphia Fed Non-manufacturing numbers due at 08:30 a.m. and consumer confidence figures will be released at 10 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is due to auction $40 billion in 2-year notes.