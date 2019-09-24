Treasury yields tick higher as investors monitor trade developments

As China marks the 70th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 1, CNBC takes a look at the rise of the Asian giant through the years — and projections of where it's headed.China Economyread more
President Trump was taken aback when Treasury chief Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. asked China's trade delegation to reschedule a farm tour.Politicsread more
The tax cut came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government attempts to spur the country's slowing economy.Asia Economyread more
Lawmakers in Congress on Monday pressed for full disclosure of a whistleblower's complaint about President Donald Trump as Democratic calls for impeachment intensified over...Politicsread more
Stocks have been grinding sideways, but technical analysts say once they breakout, the move to the upside could be powerful.Market Insiderread more
The brewer also issued an additional 189,354,000 shares. Budweiser APAC's IPO is now expected to raise about US$5 billion.China Marketsread more
Rising home prices and conservative borrowing have today's homeowners sitting on a record amount of potential cash. Today's mortgage holders saw their home equity increase by...Real Estateread more
Shareholders are accusing Tesla of improperly valuing the SolarCity deal, providing flawed analysis and misleading investors.Technologyread more
The FAA says each country's regulator will decide when the Boeing 737 Max can return to the skies as the grounding of Boeing's best seller, edges toward its eighth month.Airlinesread more
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday that the two country's negotiators had made some progress in easing their trade tensions in last week's deputy-level...World Politicsread more
Stocks were barely changed. American Express gained, but Netflix was a notable laggard.Marketsread more
U.S. government debt prices were lower Tuesday morning, as investors monitor trade developments and weighted in a potential economic slowdown.
At around 02:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.7181%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.1602%.
U.S. debt markets traded higher on Monday as investors looked to weak economic data in Europe and growing concerns of an economic slowdown.
On top of this, traders are watching developments on the trade front, after a Chinese delegation left the United States earlier than planned. However, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin confirmed Monday that trade talks between the world's two largest economies would resume next month.
Meanwhile, traders will be looking ahead to fresh data with Philadelphia Fed Non-manufacturing numbers due at 08:30 a.m. and consumer confidence figures will be released at 10 a.m. ET.
The Treasury is due to auction $40 billion in 2-year notes.