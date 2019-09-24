Vaping giant Juul is cutting staff in corporate restructuring as scrutiny intensifies

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.Technologyread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.Marketsread more
Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.Bitcoinread more
Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...Technologyread more
The outage is one of several hiccups Target has had with its systems this year.Retailread more
Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...Retailread more
The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.Biotechnologyread more
Vaping giant Juul Labs plans to restructure and cut back its staff as state, federal and international health regulators pull its fruit flavored pods off store shelves as U.S. amid a public health crisis, CNBC has confirmed.
The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, according to a person familiar with the matter, who declined to be identified because the decision hasn't been made public.
U.S. prosecutors in California have reportedly opened a criminal probe into the maker of the popular e-cigarette. Juul's been criticized by federal health officials and lawmakers for fueling a teen vaping "epidemic." Its advertising practices have, in particular, been scrutinized for using young models and bright colors health officials say appealed to kids.
At a congressional hearing earlier Tuesday, a top U.S. health official told lawmakers that one of the ingredients Juul uses in its nicotine pods is particularly harmful to teenagers.
"Juul products use nicotine salts, which can lead to much more available nicotine," Dr. Anne Schuchat, the principal deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the House Oversight and Reform Committee's panel on consumer products. She said doctors believe the salts allow nicotine to "cross the blood brain barrier and lead to potentially more effect on the developing brain in adolescents."
Schuchat also recommended that U.S. consumers avoid all vaping products as U.S. health officials struggle to identify the cause of a deadly vaping illness that's killed at least nine people and made hundreds more ill in recent months.
The Federal Drug Administration has opened a separate criminal probe into the outbreak.
The Wall Street Journal was first to report the staff reductions. Juul declined to comment on the news.