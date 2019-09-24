Watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi make an announcement after Democrats discuss Trump impeachment

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to announce a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday as President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure over alleged abuses of power.

The California Democrat spoke to reporters following a meeting with her caucus Tuesday afternoon. She also huddled separately with the House Democratic leadership team and chairs of key committees.

Earlier, the House speaker stopped just short of announcing the start of an impeachment inquiry.

"That's why I've said as soon as we have the facts, we're ready. Now we have the facts, we're ready … for later today," the House speaker said in response to a question about impeachment at The Atlantic Festival.

At least 173 House Democrats and one independent have said they support some kind of impeachment inquiry. The numbers swelled this week as centrist Democrats and first-term lawmakers in swing districts expressed concerns about an intelligence community whistleblower report believed to relate to a call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Trump in a July phone call pressured Zelensky multiple times to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. The Democrat is the frontrunner for his party's nomination to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Some reports suggest he could have tied aid money to Ukraine to probing Hunter Biden's business dealings. Trump has called the call "totally appropriate."

In tweets Tuesday, the president said he authorized the Wednesday release of "the complete, fully declassified" call with Zelensky. However, Democrats have pushed to see the whistleblower complaint to get a full picture of what alarmed the whistleblower.

