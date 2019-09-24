Watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi make an announcement after Democrats discuss Trump impeachment

Skip Navigation
Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politics

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Markets

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politics

WeWork's new co-CEOs have experience at tech giants like Amazon...

In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.

Technology

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Elections

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Markets

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoin

SEC charges Comscore with fraud scheme to overstate revenue

Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...

Technology

Target website, mobile app experienced temporary outage Tuesday...

The outage is one of several hiccups Target has had with its systems this year.

Retail

Nike hits all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top...

Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...

Retail

Vaping giant Juul is cutting staff in restructuring as scrutiny...

The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.

Biotechnology

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market...

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door including impeachment talk, new home sales and Fed speakers.

Markets
Politics

Watch House Speaker Nancy Pelosi make an announcement after Democrats discuss Trump impeachment

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk

[The stream is slated to start at 5 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to announce a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday as President Donald Trump faces mounting pressure over alleged abuses of power.

The California Democrat spoke to reporters following a meeting with her caucus Tuesday afternoon. She also huddled separately with the House Democratic leadership team and chairs of key committees.

Read more: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expected to announce impeachment inquiry

Earlier, the House speaker stopped just short of announcing the start of an impeachment inquiry.

"That's why I've said as soon as we have the facts, we're ready. Now we have the facts, we're ready … for later today," the House speaker said in response to a question about impeachment at The Atlantic Festival.

At least 173 House Democrats and one independent have said they support some kind of impeachment inquiry. The numbers swelled this week as centrist Democrats and first-term lawmakers in swing districts expressed concerns about an intelligence community whistleblower report believed to relate to a call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Trump in a July phone call pressured Zelensky multiple times to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. The Democrat is the frontrunner for his party's nomination to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Some reports suggest he could have tied aid money to Ukraine to probing Hunter Biden's business dealings. Trump has called the call "totally appropriate."

In tweets Tuesday, the president said he authorized the Wednesday release of "the complete, fully declassified" call with Zelensky. However, Democrats have pushed to see the whistleblower complaint to get a full picture of what alarmed the whistleblower.

