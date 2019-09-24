Three before you leave — What to watch for Wednesday, including impeachment talk and home sales

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

S&P 500 drops the most in a month on Trump impeachment concerns

Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.

US Marketsread more

Trump authorizes release of transcript of Ukraine call that...

Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.

Politicsread more

WeWork's new co-CEOs have experience at tech giants like Amazon...

In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.

Technologyread more

Investor and Dem megadonor Alan Patricof decides to back Joe...

"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."

2020 Electionsread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Tuesday

Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.

Marketsread more

Bitcoin crashes 15% to below $8,000 for first time since June

Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.

Bitcoinread more

SEC charges Comscore with fraud scheme to overstate revenue

Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...

Technologyread more

Target website, mobile app experienced temporary outage Tuesday...

The outage is one of several hiccups Target has had with its systems this year.

Retailread more

Nike hits all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top...

Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...

Retailread more

Vaping giant Juul is cutting staff in restructuring as scrutiny...

The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.

Biotechnologyread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market...

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door including impeachment talk, new home sales and Fed speakers.

Marketsread more
Markets

Three before you leave — What to watch for Wednesday, including impeachment talk and home sales

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Newly constructed single family homes are shown for sale in Encinitas, California, July 31, 2019.
Mike Blake | Reuters

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. Impeachment sell-off continues?

Stocks took a hit on Tuesday on impeachment fears. Those fears were confirmed after the bell when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's July phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and whether he asked for political help from the leader. Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden's family.

Stocks could be under pressure if investors believe impeachment proceedings could weigh on business and consumer confidence. 

"An impeachment vote now appears to be a question of when, not if —and more than likely by the end of this week," said Cowen's policy strategist Chris Krueger in a note to clients.

Trump said he would release a "fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of the phone call on Wednesday.

2. New home sales expected to jump

After the worst monthly decline in new home sales since 2013 in July, single-family home sales were expected to rebound in August.

New home sales data for August comes out at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday and economists are expecting 660,000 single-family homes sold, up from 635,000 in July, according to Dow Jones. After a 12.8% drop in the seasonally adjusted annual rate in July, economists are estimating a jump of 3.9% month-over-month in August.

A jump in new homes sales could soothe the slowing economy concerns, reflecting that lower mortgage rates are helping demand. The much-watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index released Tuesday rose 3.2% annually for July.

Home-builder KB Home is set to report earnings after the bell Wednesday. The company's stock is up more than 65% this year.

3. Federal Reserve to support recovery?

Markets, which are struggling to regain highs with the latest political turmoil, will have their eyes on the several Federal Reserve members that are set to speak on Wednesday.

Last week, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis. However, if last week's FOMC showed anything it was how divided the Fed board really is. Cleveland Fed President Esther George, one of the three members who opposed the cut last week, will be speaking at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will also speak on Wednesday.

Major events (all times ET):

8:00 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

10:00 a.m. Cleveland Fed President Esther George

10:00 a.m. New home sales

10:30 a.m. EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

11:30 a.m. $18 billion 2-year floating rate notes auction

1:00 p.m. $41 billion 5-year note auction

7:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

Major earnings:

KB Home (After the bell)

Pier 1 Imports (After the bell)