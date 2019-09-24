Three before you leave — What to watch for Wednesday, including impeachment talk and home sales

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
In announcing that co-founder Adam Neumann is stepping down, WeWork elevated Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham to the co-CEO positions.Technologyread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Worries about President Donald Trump's political future weighed on stocks.Marketsread more
Bitcoin crashed 15% to its lowest level since mid-June.Bitcoinread more
Comscore was recently considered as a potential challenger to industry giant Nielsen in attempts to measure audiences across different platforms, including TV and digital. But...Technologyread more
The outage is one of several hiccups Target has had with its systems this year.Retailread more
Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...Retailread more
The company is eliminating some of it's 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.Biotechnologyread more
Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.
Stocks took a hit on Tuesday on impeachment fears. Those fears were confirmed after the bell when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's July phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and whether he asked for political help from the leader. Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden's family.
Stocks could be under pressure if investors believe impeachment proceedings could weigh on business and consumer confidence.
"An impeachment vote now appears to be a question of when, not if —and more than likely by the end of this week," said Cowen's policy strategist Chris Krueger in a note to clients.
Trump said he would release a "fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of the phone call on Wednesday.
After the worst monthly decline in new home sales since 2013 in July, single-family home sales were expected to rebound in August.
New home sales data for August comes out at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday and economists are expecting 660,000 single-family homes sold, up from 635,000 in July, according to Dow Jones. After a 12.8% drop in the seasonally adjusted annual rate in July, economists are estimating a jump of 3.9% month-over-month in August.
A jump in new homes sales could soothe the slowing economy concerns, reflecting that lower mortgage rates are helping demand. The much-watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index released Tuesday rose 3.2% annually for July.
Home-builder KB Home is set to report earnings after the bell Wednesday. The company's stock is up more than 65% this year.
Markets, which are struggling to regain highs with the latest political turmoil, will have their eyes on the several Federal Reserve members that are set to speak on Wednesday.
Last week, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis. However, if last week's FOMC showed anything it was how divided the Fed board really is. Cleveland Fed President Esther George, one of the three members who opposed the cut last week, will be speaking at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will also speak on Wednesday.
Major events (all times ET):
8:00 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans
10:00 a.m. Cleveland Fed President Esther George
10:00 a.m. New home sales
10:30 a.m. EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
11:30 a.m. $18 billion 2-year floating rate notes auction
1:00 p.m. $41 billion 5-year note auction
7:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan
Major earnings:
KB Home (After the bell)
Pier 1 Imports (After the bell)