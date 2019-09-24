Three before you leave — What to watch for Wednesday, including impeachment talk and home sales

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

Stocks took a hit on Tuesday on impeachment fears. Those fears were confirmed after the bell when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's July phone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and whether he asked for political help from the leader. Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian leader to investigate Democratic presidential hopeful and former vice president Joe Biden's family.

Stocks could be under pressure if investors believe impeachment proceedings could weigh on business and consumer confidence.

"An impeachment vote now appears to be a question of when, not if —and more than likely by the end of this week," said Cowen's policy strategist Chris Krueger in a note to clients.

Trump said he would release a "fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of the phone call on Wednesday.