'You need to own Europe' despite weak manufacturing data, says investment pro

Don't just vacation in Europe.

Investing in Europe should be the main focus for Wall Street, experts in the exchange-traded fund realm said Monday after weak manufacturing data out of the euro zone stoked worries of an accelerating economic slowdown overseas.

"Absolutely, you need to own Europe," Armando Senra, head of U.S., Canada and Latin America iShares at BlackRock, said on CNBC's "ETF Edge." "You have to be diversified."

Senra echoed BlackRock's recommendation to add euro zone exposure via the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF, ticker EZU, a 250-stock fund with its biggest weightings in the stocks of energy company Total SA, information technology play SAP and retail giant LVMH.

While others agreed in the value of having some exposure to European equities, they didn't all believe EZU was the best way to achieve it.

"I do think you want to dip your toes into international markets," John Davi, founder and chief investment officer of Astoria Portfolio Advisors, said in the same "ETF Edge" interview.

"I do think you want to own some Europe, because the valuation spread of Europe versus U.S. is at multidecade highs," Davi said.

Astoria uses the WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund, ticker IHDG, for European exposure, Davi said, adding that it provides a solid, "high-quality" complement to the U.S.-based WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund, ticker DGRW, in which his firm also invests.