Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Philip Morris, Altria,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

Higher interest rates send weekly mortgage applications tanking...

Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...

Real Estateread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Bull market could survive Trump impeachment but could get hit in...

If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.

Market Insiderread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Goldman says buy Nvidia as its gaming business grows, raises...

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.

Investingread more

Philip Morris and Altria end merger talks, shares jump

The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.

Health and Scienceread more

Arby's owner Inspire Brands buys Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.

Restaurantsread more

Netflix stock turns negative for 2019, but trader sees another...

Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

Analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry wants to 'double down' on its strategy

Best Buy's first investor meeting in two years comes as the electronics retailer faces headwinds from the Trump administration's trade policies on goods made in China.

Retailread more
Restaurants

Arby's owner Inspire Brands buys Jimmy John's

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Inspire Brands, which owns Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic, is buying Jimmy John's.
  • The sandwich chain reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.
  • The deal will make Inspire the fourth-largest restaurant company in the U.S.
A logo of the sandwich restaurant chain, specializing in delivery Jimmy John's hangs outside one of their shops in downtown Washington, DC, June 9, 2016. / AFP / Mladen Antonov
Mladen Antonov | AFP | Getty Images

Arby's parent Inspire Brands is adding Jimmy John's to its widening roster of restaurant chains.

Inspire Brands, backed by private equity firm Roark Capital Group, announced Wednesday it will acquire Jimmy John's for an undisclosed amount. The chain has more than 2,800 locations, which will comprise a quarter of Inspire's total count.

Roark Capital first took a stake in the chain in 2016.

Jimmy John's president, James North, will remain at the company, but founder Jimmy John Liautaud will step down as board chairman and become an adviser to the chain.

"Jimmy John's has found the ideal home at Inspire," Liautaud said in a statement. "Inspire's long-term approach, culture of innovation and commitment to helping brands grow sets it apart from the rest."

Inspire, which also owns Arby's, Sonic Drive-In, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco, said that upon the deal's expected late October closing, it will become the fourth-largest restaurant company in the United States with more than $14 billion in annual system sales and more than 11,200 restaurants. Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales last year.

Roark formed Inspire when it merged Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings in 2018. It announced the $2.3 billion acquisition of Sonic in September of that year.

The acquisition comes as Jimmy John's faces increasing competition from Potbelly, Jersey Mike's Subs and Firehouse Subs. Subway, which remains the largest U.S. restaurant chain by number of stores, is trying to stage a comeback after a massive expansion across the U.S. and an unprofitable sandwich deal hurt its business. 

As delivery services like GrubHub and UberEats have grown popular, Jimmy John's has been trying to appeal to customers through its in-house delivery program, touting its ability to drop off sandwiches in five minutes. 