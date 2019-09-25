Barbie manufacturer Mattel unveils 'gender inclusive' line of dolls

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.
Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.
If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.
The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.
The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.
Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.
Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday
Barbie manufacturer Mattel has unveiled a collection of "gender inclusive" dolls.
The toy maker launched its "Creatable World" line on Wednesday, which it said aims to make playing with dolls more inclusive by "keeping labels out."
Children are able to customize the dolls' hair, clothes and accessories, "giving kids the freedom to create their own customizable characters again and again," Mattel said on its website.
Each doll comes with a kit that provides more than 100 different looks. Long hair can be switched for short, and kids can choose to dress their doll in pants or a skirt — or mix and match.
Six dolls are available, each with different skin tones and hair colors.
Creatable World dolls will retail for $29.99 on Amazon and in stores.