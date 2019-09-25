Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.
Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.
If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.
The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.
The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.
Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.
Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday
Raymond James said in its upgrade of the home builders that it was anticipating that upcoming earnings reports will show improved housing market fundamentals.
"We are making a preemptive move to upgrade three homebuilders (KBH, LEN, TOL) ahead of upcoming earnings announcements that we believe will reveal decidedly improved housing fundamentals and potential upside to current consensus FY20 estimates. .. .In our view, the August data demonstrated a decided (and perhaps under-appreciated) inflection in supply and pricing conditions, revealing a far more bullish backdrop for homebuilders into year-end."
Chipotle raised its price target on Chipotle as it said the company has a "not-yet-fully unlocked" Rewards opportunity, as well as "strong brand equity."
"We continue to appreciate CMG's brand reinvigoration, and believe the rebuilt mgmt team & various strategic initiatives provide a long runway for growth ahead. However, this is already reflected in the stock, +83% YTD vs. S&P +20%. We raise our PT to $820, or 25x our '20 EBITDA, in line with historical peak valuation."
Goldman Sachs said it was bullish on Nvidia's gaming and datacenter business.
"While the competitive landscape in the gaming GPU business may prove marginally more challenging this 2H versus recent years, we expect the company to deliver strong sequential growth in FY3Q in the Gaming segment supported by the normalization in channel inventory and the launch of its new products. In the medium- to long-term, the emergence of cloud gaming and any impact it may have on PC gaming growth will likely remain top of mind for many investors; however, comments from Gigabyte/MSI appear to support our view that latency alone will be a bottleneck for broad-based adoption among Nvidia's target customer base."
Evercore said it was impressed with Nike's earnings report and called it "stellar."
"NKE's stellar 1Q performance represented the sixth straight quarter of at least +8% sales growth and +50 bps GM expansion, fundamentals much more characteristic of a brand doing 1/10th or 1/100th of Nike's $40bn in revenues. While shares are indicating a strong +MSD% open tomorrow on these solid headline metrics, we were actually most impressed by two other key metrics which underpin our view that the world's single largest apparel and footwear brand can actually also still be one of the best growth stories in all of Consumer."
Benchmark said that Comcast's various business units including networks and parks, were "uniquely" positioned.
"We believe that the triad of Comcast's U.S. cable business, NBCUniversal studios, networks and parks and its nearly one-year owned Sky European business is uniquely positioned to benefit from 1) fixed and wireless/mobile broadband growth, 2) direct-to-consumer alternatives to complement familiar linear channel bouquets, and 3) advanced advertising that delivers quantifiable efficiencies to corporate clients. We believe this equates to a roughly 7% or more Adj. EBITDA growth CAGR through 2023, driving low teens annual Adj. EPS growth assuming resumed buyback activity in 2020."
Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.