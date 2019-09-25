Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Philip Morris, Altria,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

Higher interest rates send weekly mortgage applications tanking...

Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...

Real Estateread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Bull market could survive Trump impeachment but could get hit in...

If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.

Market Insiderread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Goldman says buy Nvidia as its gaming business grows, raises...

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.

Investingread more

Philip Morris and Altria end merger talks, shares jump

The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.

Health and Scienceread more

Arby's owner Inspire Brands buys Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.

Restaurantsread more

Netflix stock turns negative for 2019, but trader sees another...

Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

Analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry wants to 'double down' on its strategy

Best Buy's first investor meeting in two years comes as the electronics retailer faces headwinds from the Trump administration's trade policies on goods made in China.

Retailread more
Investing

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Raymond James is upgrading KB Home, Lennar, & Toll Brothers to outperform from market perform.
  • Jefferies is raising its price target on Chipotle to $820 from $700.
  • Goldman Sachs is raising its price target on Nvidia to $192 from $179.
  • Evercore ISI is raising its price target on Nike to $150 from $120.
  • Benchmark Company is initiating Comcast as buy.
Visitors crowd around the Nvidia booth at the 2016 China Digital Entertainment Expo, known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai.
STR | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

Raymond James upgraded KB Home, Lennar, & Toll Brothers to 'outperform' from 'market perform'

Raymond James said in its upgrade of the home builders that it was anticipating that upcoming earnings reports will show improved housing market fundamentals.

"We are making a preemptive move to upgrade three homebuilders (KBH, LEN, TOL) ahead of upcoming earnings announcements that we believe will reveal decidedly improved housing fundamentals and potential upside to current consensus FY20 estimates. .. .In our view, the August data demonstrated a decided (and perhaps under-appreciated) inflection in supply and pricing conditions, revealing a far more bullish backdrop for homebuilders into year-end."

Jefferies raised its price target on Chipotle to $820 from $700

Chipotle raised its price target on Chipotle as it said the company has a "not-yet-fully unlocked" Rewards opportunity, as well as "strong brand equity."

"We continue to appreciate CMG's brand reinvigoration, and believe the rebuilt mgmt team & various strategic initiatives provide a long runway for growth ahead. However, this is already reflected in the stock, +83% YTD vs. S&P +20%. We raise our PT to $820, or 25x our '20 EBITDA, in line with historical peak valuation."

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Nvidia to $192 from $179

Goldman Sachs said it was bullish on Nvidia's gaming and datacenter business.

"While the competitive landscape in the gaming GPU business may prove marginally more challenging this 2H versus recent years, we expect the company to deliver strong sequential growth in FY3Q in the Gaming segment supported by the normalization in channel inventory and the launch of its new products. In the medium- to long-term, the emergence of cloud gaming and any impact it may have on PC gaming growth will likely remain top of mind for many investors; however, comments from Gigabyte/MSI appear to support our view that latency alone will be a bottleneck for broad-based adoption among Nvidia's target customer base."

Evercore ISI raised its price target on Nike to $150 from $120

Evercore said it was impressed with Nike's earnings report and called it "stellar."

"NKE's stellar 1Q performance represented the sixth straight quarter of at least +8% sales growth and +50 bps GM expansion, fundamentals much more characteristic of a brand doing 1/10th or 1/100th of Nike's $40bn in revenues. While shares are indicating a strong +MSD% open tomorrow on these solid headline metrics, we were actually most impressed by two other key metrics which underpin our view that the world's single largest apparel and footwear brand can actually also still be one of the best growth stories in all of Consumer."

Benchmark Company initiated Comcast as 'buy'

Benchmark said that Comcast's various business units including networks and parks, were "uniquely" positioned.

"We believe that the triad of Comcast's U.S. cable business, NBCUniversal studios, networks and parks and its nearly one-year owned Sky European business is uniquely positioned to benefit from 1) fixed and wireless/mobile broadband growth, 2) direct-to-consumer alternatives to complement familiar linear channel bouquets, and 3) advanced advertising that delivers quantifiable efficiencies to corporate clients. We believe this equates to a roughly 7% or more Adj. EBITDA growth CAGR through 2023, driving low teens annual Adj. EPS growth assuming resumed buyback activity in 2020."

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.