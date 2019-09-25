Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Goldman Sachs said it was bullish on Nvidia's gaming and datacenter business.

"While the competitive landscape in the gaming GPU business may prove marginally more challenging this 2H versus recent years, we expect the company to deliver strong sequential growth in FY3Q in the Gaming segment supported by the normalization in channel inventory and the launch of its new products. In the medium- to long-term, the emergence of cloud gaming and any impact it may have on PC gaming growth will likely remain top of mind for many investors; however, comments from Gigabyte/MSI appear to support our view that latency alone will be a bottleneck for broad-based adoption among Nvidia's target customer base."