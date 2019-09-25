Boeing adds safety committee, considers changes to airplane development

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.Politicsread more
Boeing, still stinging from harsh criticism that it failed to focus on safety while developing and building the 737 Max, is establishing an aerospace safety committee on its board following two fatal crashes that killed 346 passengers.
The new committee will be permanent and led by retired Adm. Edmund Giambastiani Jr., former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
A Boeing director since 2009, Giambatiani will oversee a three-person committee whose other members will be Boeing directors Lynn Good, chairman and CEO, Duke Energy, and Lawrence Kellner, president of Emerald Creek Group and former chairman and CEO of Continental Airlines.
In addition, Boeing's board says it will add safety-related experience to the list of criteria it will consider when choosing directors. Following two 737 Max crashes within the last year, Boeing has been criticized for not having more board members with extensive backgrounds in safety-related matters.
After a five-month review of its policies and practices Boeing's board is recommending the following changes for the company:
Muilenburg and his leadership team will review the recommendations and are expected to announce if they will incorporate all or some of them.
The board's safety recommendations come as Boeing moves toward a critical period in getting the 737 Max recertified and back in service. Muilenburg has repeatedly said he expects airlines will be able to resume flying the Max by the end of the year.