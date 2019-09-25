Skip Navigation
Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Shake Shack is hot — buy it on a pullback

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Welltower: "I don't want to invest in senior real estate, unless it's with Ventas and [CEO] Debra Cafaro. I think you have to go with the person who you know the best."

Dollar Tree: "I think it's a buy."

Halliburton: "We are not buying any oil or oil service stocks. I'm not putting you in the" house of pain.

Shake Shack: "Let it come down. It's been too hot since they reported that last good quarter. This stock has some room to come down, and then you can make your move."

Crowdstrike: "I like Crowdstrike. I was a little, let's say thrown by — it came up in the press conference with the president."

Six Flags Entertainment: "I think Six Flags is fine. I think it's fine. It's going to do O.K. This group has been problematic of late. There's some weather issues. I do like Cedar Fair more, just so you know."

SemGroup: "Ring the register."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:4303:43
Cramer's lightning round: Shake Shack is hot — buy it on a pullback
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

