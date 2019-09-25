EBay CEO Devin Wenig is stepping down as the company reviews potential sale of assets

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.

Politicsread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Watch House hearing on public health risks of vaping

Health and Scienceread more

Nike surges to all-time high after the company's earnings...

Designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, adding stores and selling fewer products in discount outlets are paying off for Nike.

Retailread more

Major climate report discovers rapid ocean warming is causing...

Surface temperatures for the world's oceans are rising at an alarming pace, causing "heatwaves" and accelerating sea levels that threaten fishing economies.

Environmentread more

CEO Devin Wenig is out as eBay reviews potential sale of assets

EBay announces that CFO Scott Schenkel will be interim CEO.

Retailread more

Juul suspends broadcast, print and digital product advertising in...

Juul is suspending much of its U.S. advertising as it fends off mounting investigations tied to its role in allegedly hooking teens on its flavored nicotine pods.

Health and Scienceread more

Activist wants Marathon Petroleum to split off Speedway gas...

The call for Marathon Petroleum to split into separate businesses is gaining momentum among activist investors.

The Faber Reportread more

Boeing adds safety committee, considers changes to airplane...

Boeing, still stinging from harsh criticism that it failed to focus on safety while developing the 737 Max, is establishing an aerospace safety committee on its board...

Airlinesread more

Warner Bros. says 'Joker' movie is not 'an endorsement of...

With a littler more than a week before "Joker" is set to be released, Warner Bros. has finally weighed in on the mounting controversy surrounding the R-rated adaptation of DC...

Entertainmentread more
Retail

EBay CEO Devin Wenig is stepping down as the company reviews potential sale of assets

Jasmine Kim@jasminejhkim
Key Points
  • EBay announces that CFO Scott Schenkel will be interim CEO.
  • The e-commerce giant also says its "previously announced operating review is ongoing and the company expects to provide an update this fall."
  • It says its strategic review of its asset portfolio, including StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group, is moving forward.
VIDEO3:3803:38
Ebay CEO Devin Wenig steps down, Scott Schenkel named interim CEO
Squawk on the Street

EBay announced Wednesday that Devin Wenig is stepping down as president and CEO and the company is moving forward with the potential sale of assets.

"Devin has been a tireless advocate for driving improvement in the business, particularly in leading the Company forward after the PayPal spinoff," Chairman Thomas Tierney said in a statement. "Notwithstanding this progress, given a number of considerations, both Devin and the Board believe that a new CEO is best for the Company at this time."

Scott Schenkel, eBay's senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2015, has been appointed as interim CEO.

"As the Board conducts a search, we will continue to focus on our strategic plan and product initiatives, while also ensuring a great customer experience and a smooth transition," Schenkel said.

Schenkel joined eBay in 2007 as vice president of global financial planning and analysis. He then spent six years as chief financial officer of eBay Marketplace before becoming the CFO of eBay.

The e-commerce giant also said its "previously announced operating review is ongoing and the company expects to provide an update this fall."

After eBay announced a strategic portfolio review on March 1, the company was reported to be in the early process of a potential sale of the StubHub ticket exchange company in July.

EBay said its strategic review of its asset portfolio, including StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group, is moving forward with the assistance of Goldman Sachs.