EBay CEO Devin Wenig is stepping down as the company reviews potential sale of assets

EBay announced Wednesday that Devin Wenig is stepping down as president and CEO and the company is moving forward with the potential sale of assets.

"Devin has been a tireless advocate for driving improvement in the business, particularly in leading the Company forward after the PayPal spinoff," Chairman Thomas Tierney said in a statement. "Notwithstanding this progress, given a number of considerations, both Devin and the Board believe that a new CEO is best for the Company at this time."

Scott Schenkel, eBay's senior vice president and chief financial officer since 2015, has been appointed as interim CEO.

"As the Board conducts a search, we will continue to focus on our strategic plan and product initiatives, while also ensuring a great customer experience and a smooth transition," Schenkel said.

Schenkel joined eBay in 2007 as vice president of global financial planning and analysis. He then spent six years as chief financial officer of eBay Marketplace before becoming the CFO of eBay.

The e-commerce giant also said its "previously announced operating review is ongoing and the company expects to provide an update this fall."

After eBay announced a strategic portfolio review on March 1, the company was reported to be in the early process of a potential sale of the StubHub ticket exchange company in July.

EBay said its strategic review of its asset portfolio, including StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group, is moving forward with the assistance of Goldman Sachs.