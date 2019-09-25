European stocks seen lower as Trump faces impeachment inquiry

Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.Singapore Summitread more
Asia markets traded lower Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry...Asia Marketsread more
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.Technologyread more
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.Technologyread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...Defenseread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.Investingread more
European stocks are set to open lower on Wednesday, as political events on both sides of the Atlantic weigh on investor sentiment.
Britain's FTSE is seen falling 14 points to 7,277, Germany's DAX down 28 points at 12,287 and France's CAC off by 10 points at 5,617, according to IG index data.
Market focus was largely attuned to news of a bid from Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump.
The impeachment inquiry was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, and follows concerns over Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate the family of Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
In Asia, markets slipped as traders monitored U.S. political developments. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares excluding Japan dropped over 0.7%.
Back in Europe, Brexit uncertainty continues to cloud markets. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a serious defeat after Britain's Supreme Court ruled his decision to suspend Parliament weeks ahead of Brexit was unlawful.
Johnson disagreed with the verdict and said he would take the U.K. out of the EU by an Oct. 31 deadline. He has faced increased calls from lawmakers to resign following the ruling. MPs will now reconvene in Parliament.
In corporate news, Thyssenkrupp CEO Guido Kerkhoff is to leave the company following multiple profit warnings and restructuring efforts. And German automakers are under renewed pressure, after Volkswagen executives were charged and Daimler fined over a diesel emissions scandal.