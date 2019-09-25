FDA enlists DEA in vaping probe, will prosecute sales of illicit e-cigarettes as a crime

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Street believes Trump is safe but worries impeachment could...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.

Marketsread more

Here's everything Amazon just announced

The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have time to sign...

Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders thanks striking GM union members for fighting...

During a visit to a GM plant in Detroit, Bernie Sanders condemned the automaker and other large corporations for their business practices, specifically calling out executive...

Autosread more

Global postal group reaches deal to avoid US withdrawal

The Universal Postal Union agreed to a compromise Wednesday that would allow the United States to set its own inbound postage rates and remain within the organization the...

Politicsread more

Facebook will soon let Oculus users build their own avatars so...

Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.

Technologyread more

Investors like Chanos wonder if Trump's trade talk is just ploy...

Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.

Marketsread more

Ex-HHS chief: I'm troubled by Marlboro maker owning so much of...

E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.

Health and Scienceread more

Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger: Suing Amazon over lookalike...

"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.

Retailread more

FDA enlists DEA in vaping probe, will prosecute sales of illicit...

The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...

Health and Scienceread more

Dow jumps 160 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more
Health and Science

FDA enlists DEA in vaping probe, will prosecute sales of illicit e-cigarettes as a crime

Jasmine Wu
Key Points
  • The FDA says in a testimony Wednesday that it considers distribution of illicit e-cigarettes to be a criminal act.
  • The agency said last week that it would be opening up a criminal probe into the cause of a vaping-related illness.
  • The FDA is engaging with the Drug Enforcement Administration in the investigation.
In this April 11, 2018, file photo, a high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus.
AP Photo | Steven Senne

The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill in recent weeks, killing at least nine patients.

The health regulator also said it will pursue criminal charges against anyone who makes or sells e-cigarettes that have been tampered with and cause anyone to get sick.

"To be clear, if we determine that someone is manufacturing or distributing illicit, adulterated products that caused illness or death for personal profit, we would consider that a criminal act," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless testified before the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Wednesday. He said the FDA's probe is focused on vaping manufacturers, "following the supply chain to its source," not on individuals who've used the products.

Sharpless said the agency has called on the DEA for help because a number of the deaths have stemmed from people who've vaped THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces a high.

The FDA recently issued a warning letter to Juul Labs for marketing unauthorized, modified tobacco products, including at a presentation to children given at a school.

The agency said last week it would be opening up a criminal probe into the cause of the mysterious vaping-related lung disease, which resembles a rare form of pneumonia. Hundreds of people have become sick from it so far, with nine people dying in recent weeks.

But many lawmakers have blamed the spike in teen e-cigarette use on the FDA's 2017 decision to delay the review of the products.

In retrospect, "the FDA should've acted sooner," Sharpless said. The accelerated investigation should help the agency "catch up," he added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told consumers to avoid all vaping products as health officials work to figure out what's making people sick.

— CNBC's Elijah Shama and Angelica LaVito contributed to this article.

Correction: This article was updated to reflect the correct name of the Drug Enforcement Administration.