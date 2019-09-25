Finance jobs requiring A.I. skills increased 60% last year—here's what they look like

The finance industry is banking on AI — and they're creating new jobs to bridge the gap.

Traditional financial institutions and fintech start-ups alike are looking for more candidates who specialize in artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science. According to reporting by Bloomberg reporting and data from LinkedIn, job listings requiring these skills in the financial industry increased nearly 60% in the past year.

According to Glassdoor data, "some of the most common job openings in AI and finance are for machine learning engineers and data engineers, among other highly specialized software engineering roles," Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao tells CNBC Make It. "We're also seeing job openings for workers who can help navigate the AI landscape, including consultants and researchers. As companies establish the foundations for their AI functions, we're seeing employers hire more senior candidates to lead these new teams."

Not all new job functions are rooted in computer science or engineering, however. For example, chatbot copywriters (those who write conversational answers to technical questions customers ask on websites' "chat" functions), product strategists and technical sales representatives are also in demand, Zhao says. Those who have a business or communications background may be better suited to these roles.

And workers who already work in finance but are willing to learn more about AI have a leg up, Zhao says. "Their domain expertise in business and finance is a great way to differentiate themselves in a hot technical field."

Here's a look at some of Glassdoor's current postings of AI jobs in financial services, along with the job site's estimated salary range for each.

Senior Experience Designer, Bank of America

Job description: Work on creating user-centered experiences for digital platforms, including mobile app, responsive web, ATM, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

Minimum qualifications: bachelor's or master's degree in design

Estimated salary: $112,000 to $123,000

Data Scientist, Morgan Stanley

Job description: Analyze data and develop predictive models for various use-cases within Sales & Marketing such as Sales Targeting & Segmentation, Lead Generation and Product Recommendation.

Minimum qualifications: master's degree in computer science, statistics, applied math or relevant field

Estimated salary: $127,000 to $184,000

Senior Product Manager of Commercial Credit, Capital One

Job description: Lead teams of designers, engineers, data scientists and analysts to define product strategy and develop, launch, and enhance products and services. Apply technology like automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to re-imagine the way Capital One manages risk.

Estimated salary: $65,000 to $112,000

AI Backend Engineer, J.P. Morgan