Former head of Danske Bank in Estonia found dead

The former head of Danske Bank in Estonia, Aivar Rehe, has been found dead, a spokesman for Estonian police told Reuters on Monday.
Police had been searching for Rehe since Monday when he left his home in Tallinn.
Rehe headed Danske Bank's Estonian branch from 2007 to 2015. The bank is under investigation in several countries including the United States, Denmark, Britain and Estonia, for suspicious payments of some 200 billion euros through its tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.
Rehe was a witness in the ongoing investigation but not a suspect, according to a spokeswoman at the Estonian prosecutor's office.