Former head of Danske Bank in Estonia found dead

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

China wants the US to 'remove all unreasonable restrictions':...

China's foreign minister says Beijing has no intention of unseating the U.S. as the world leader, but the U.S. should remove "unreasonable restrictions."

China Economyread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry wants to 'double down' on its strategy

Best Buy's first investor meeting in two years comes as the electronics retailer faces headwinds from the Trump administration's trade policies on goods made in China.

Retailread more

Best Buy sees reaching $50 billion in revenue by fiscal 2025,...

Best Buy has set new financial targets for the next five years, with CEO Corie Barry at the helm.

Retailread more

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down

The executive has been under pressure since WeWork released its pre-IPO S-1 filing amid concerns about its corporate governance and valuation.

Technologyread more

In the US military launch race, Jeff Bezos' company argues to...

Billions of dollars in contracts are at the finish line but there's a catch.

Investing in Spaceread more

Vaping giant Juul is cutting staff in restructuring as scrutiny...

The company is eliminating some of its 3,900 employees, slowing hiring and reviewing its current job postings, CNBC has confirmed.

Biotechnologyread more

Disney's Iger says he left Apple's board because 'our paths were...

Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.

Technologyread more

Nike hits all-time high as new products drive sales, earnings top...

Nike on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations, as investments it's made to sell more directly to customers showed signs of paying...

Retailread more

Alibaba unveils its first A.I. chip as China pushes for its own...

Huawei has also unveiled its own AI chips highlighting how China's technology giants are pushing the country's homegrown semiconductor industry.

Technologyread more

Boris Johnson's opponents split on next steps after court ruling...

Opposition lawmakers have overwhelmingly welcomed the U.K. Supreme Court's ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending parliament for five weeks.

Europe Politicsread more
Economy

Former head of Danske Bank in Estonia found dead

Danske Bank sign is seen at the bank's Estonian branch in Tallinn, Estonia August 3, 2018.
Ints Kalnins | Reuters

The former head of Danske Bank in Estonia, Aivar Rehe, has been found dead, a spokesman for Estonian police told Reuters on Monday.

Police had been searching for Rehe since Monday when he left his home in Tallinn.

Rehe headed Danske Bank's Estonian branch from 2007 to 2015. The bank is under investigation in several countries including the United States, Denmark, Britain and Estonia, for suspicious payments of some 200 billion euros through its tiny Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Rehe was a witness in the ongoing investigation but not a suspect, according to a spokeswoman at the Estonian prosecutor's office.