Goldman says buy Nvidia as its gaming business grows, raises price target

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.Health and Scienceread more
Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...Real Estateread more
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.Market Insiderread more
The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...Politicsread more
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.Investingread more
The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.Health and Scienceread more
Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.Restaurantsread more
Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on WednesdayInvestingread more
Bolstered by momentum in its gaming business, Goldman Sachs is bullish on Nvidia, the firm said Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on chipmaker Nvidia to $192 from $179. The stock closed Tuesday at $172.53 per share, up nearly 30% this year.
Goldman likes Nvidia the best compared to some of its semiconductor peers. While the firm has a buy rating on Nvidia, it has a neutral rating on Advanced Micro Devices and a sell rating on Intel.
"We expect the company to deliver strong sequential growth in FY3Q (Oct) in the Gaming segment supported by the normalization in channel inventory and the launch of its new products," said Goldman Sachs' Toshiya Hari in a note to clients.
Gaming is Nvidia's largest segment, producing $1.31 billion in revenue in its second-quarter, reported last month. While the competitive landscape in the second half of the fiscal year may be more challenging that in the past, Hari said Nvidia's gaming segment will continue to grow.
Hari said in the long-term, the move into cloud gaming will be top of mind for Nvidia investors.
Nvidia's second biggest segment is its data center segment, which missed estimates for its $655 million in revenue in the second quarter. However, Hari said improving trends will drive growth going forward.
"We see yoy segment revenue growth reverting to positive territory in FY4Q (Jan) and accelerating further into 1HFY21," said Hari.
Goldman expects overall 27% year-over-year revenue growth for Nvidia.
—with reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.