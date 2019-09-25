Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
Trump met with Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for a bilateral meeting Wednesday afternoon. Zelensky told reporters after that meeting that...Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve will be conducting operations that look and sound a lot like what it did to pull the economy out of the financial crisis. However, the process this time...The Fedread more
President Donald Trump says a U.S.-China trade deal could come sooner than expected, lifting stocks on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Acting DNI Joseph Maguire's testimony comes amid a firestorm over President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters at the United Nations that he was not pressured by President Trump to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden or his...Politicsread more
Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.Marketsread more
National Intelligence director testifies to congress, Micron reports earnings and Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida will speak on Thursday.Marketsread more
The Dow jumped 162.94 points, or 0.6%, to 26,970.71 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% to 2984.87. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.1% to close at 8077.38. The gains come after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had their worst day in a month on Tuesday amid fears over President Donald Trump's political future.
Stocks rose because Trump said to reporters that a U.S.-China trade deal could come sooner than expected. Both countries have been engaged in trade negotiations since last year. The back and forth between China and the U.S. has sent ripples through global financial markets. Trump later said the U.S. struck an initial trade deal with Japan. The upbeat news on trade helped offset some of the uncertainty coming from Washington.
A memo showed Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if he could "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. However, the note did not explicitly show a quid pro quo between the two leaders, giving traders some relief. The memo was released after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday night will launch an impeachment inquiry on Trump.
Nike shares led the way on Wednesday, rising more than 4% to an all-time high on better-than-expected results from the apparel giant. So-called FANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — also rose broadly. Netflix gained about 4% while Amazon and Alphabet climbed 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively. Facebook advanced nearly 1%. It was the first gain for Netflix in six days.
Wall Street will keep looking for impeachment inquiry developments. It will also be watching Micron Technology's quarterly results. Chipmakers have been battered by the back and forth between China and the U.S. on the trade front. Read more about Thursday here.