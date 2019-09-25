India's economic growth could rebound to above 7% next year, ADB says

Asia markets traded lower Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry...Asia Marketsread more
Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.Singapore Summitread more
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.Politicsread more
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.Politicsread more
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.Technologyread more
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."Politicsread more
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.US Marketsread more
"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.Technologyread more
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...Defenseread more
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."2020 Electionsread more
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.Investingread more
India's economic growth may be slowing down, but the country could stage a turnaround to expand by more than 7% next year, according to the latest forecasts by the Asian Development Bank.
In the April-to-June quarter, Asia's third-largest economy grew 5% year-over-year — a six-year low pace. That prompted several economists to warn that the country's growth rate could fall below 6% this year.
ADB also downgraded its growth projections for India. In a report released Wednesday, the Manila-based development bank said India is expected to grow by 6.5% in the current fiscal year — down from its previous forecast of 7.2%. For the next fiscal year, that growth rate could rebound to 7.2%, slightly lower than the earlier forecast of 7.3%, said ADB.
"This year's downward revision seems to be mainly driven by overall broader slowing down of domestic consumption, investments, manufacturing production and service sector production," Yasuyuki Sawada, ADB's chief economist, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."
But several government measures, such as the recent corporate tax cuts, could help stem the slowdown in the Indian economy, Sawada added.
"These policy measures (would) really play a key role in bouncing back the India economy next year," said the economist.
The cut in Indian corporate taxes announced last week sent the country's stock market surging.
At a time when manufacturers based in China are said to be looking for alternative locations to circumvent tariffs due to the trade war, India's tax cuts could make it more attractive to those companies, said Samir Arora, founder and fund manager at Helios Capital Management.
There have been reports about India targeting the likes of Apple, Foxconn and Wistron as the country tried to reap some benefits from the U.S.-China trade war.
The tax cuts could help India to clinch a deal with tech giant Apple, which "will send a strong to signal" to other companies that the country is a viable alternative location for manufacturing, Arora explained.
Still, some analysts have questioned whether the tax cuts could boost growth enough to offset the loss in tax revenue. HSBC economists estimated that the move would increase India's fiscal deficit to 3.7% of its gross domestic product, higher than the government's target of 3.3%.