Finance

That time Jamie Dimon pitched Disney CEO Bob Iger his idea for a romantic comedy

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • Jamie Dimon once pitched Disney CEO Bob Iger on his idea for a kind of corporate romantic comedy.
  • "I was very direct with him," Iger said during the interview. "I said, that's just a bad idea."
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Jamie Dimon once pitched Disney CEO Bob Iger on his idea for a kind of corporate romantic comedy.

"It was about a woman who couldn't pick men very well, so she had a board of directors of women who would be testing men for her and picking her husband," Dimon, CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase, said to laughs Wednesday at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York.

He even recommended that the movie, which unsurprisingly never got made, should star Bette Midler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The two men, respective heads of the world's most valuable bank and media corporation, didn't explain when this pitch meeting took place. But it didn't last very long.

"I was very direct with him," Iger said during the interview. "I said, that's just a bad idea. You're a great banker, but…"

"He graded it," Dimon interjected. "I gave him a 1-minute pitch. He said, it's a C."