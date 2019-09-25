Jay Leno once took a 50% pay cut on 'The Tonight Show'—here's why he would do it again

At the height of his time hosting NBC's "The Tonight Show," Jay Leno reportedly earned a $30 million salary. But in 2012, he took a 50% pay cut — bringing his salary down to about $15 million, the Wall Street Journal reported — in order to prevent staff layoffs.

"We managed to keep all our people and just spread the money around a bit," Leno tells CNBC Make It.

It's a decision Leno would make again. "We had a really loyal staff," he says. "We had the same people for 22 years — almost nobody left. I had the same writers, same producers, same talent coordinators."

Above all, Leno, now the host of CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," aims to keep his employees happy and fulfilled at work. He believes loyalty is crucial in creating a positive work environment.