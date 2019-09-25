Nike on pace to hit all-time high after the company's earnings 'crushed it'

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Philip Morris, Altria,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend all advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

Higher interest rates send weekly mortgage applications tanking...

Current borrowers and potential buyers are apparently watching every interest rate move, and reacting accordingly. Higher in rates over the last two weeks sent total mortgage...

Real Estateread more

Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry into Trump amid alleged...

Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.

Politicsread more

Bull market could survive Trump impeachment but could get hit in...

If Democrats try to impeach President Trump, it could rattle markets and create temporary uncertainty.

Market Insiderread more

Here's what it would take to impeach President Trump

The blueprint for impeachment is laid out in the United States Constitution in Article II, Section IV. The clause says that a president can be removed from office following...

Politicsread more

Goldman says buy Nvidia as its gaming business grows, raises...

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on gaming technology company Nvidia to $192 from $179.

Investingread more

Philip Morris and Altria end merger talks, shares jump

The companies said in August that they would discuss a possible all-stock, merger of equals, which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.

Health and Scienceread more

Arby's owner Inspire Brands buys Jimmy John's

Jimmy John's reached $2.1 billion in sales in 2018.

Restaurantsread more

Netflix stock turns negative for 2019, but trader sees another...

Netflix just went negative for the year, and one technical analyst says it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

Analyst calls of the day: Nvidia, KB Home, Comcast & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry wants to 'double down' on its strategy

Best Buy's first investor meeting in two years comes as the electronics retailer faces headwinds from the Trump administration's trade policies on goods made in China.

Retailread more
Retail

Nike on pace to hit all-time high after the company's earnings 'crushed it'

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Nike shares are on pace to open Wednesday morning above $90, which would set a new all-time high.
  • The company's latest quarterly earnings topped analysts' expectations.
  • Nike is proving its investments in its direct-to-consumer strategy are paying off.
Shoppers At Niketown Store In San Francisco.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nike's stock is on pace to open at an all-time high on Wednesday morning after hitting one in extended trading on Tuesday, on the heels of the company's better-than-expected earnings report.

Shares were last up nearly 6%, trading around $92.15. The stock had last hit an intraday high of $90 on April 18. It closed Tuesday at $87.18.

Investors are rallying behind Nike's continued sales growth, as investments in designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, expanding its fleet of Nike stores and selling less products in discount outlets are clearly paying off.

During a call with analysts Tuesday evening, CEO Mark Parker said "the global shift towards more active lifestyles continues to accelerate, and demand for athletic product is high." He added: "the opportunities ahead are as bright as I've ever seen them." Parker also said women's will continue to be a "high priority" for Nike, as the category grew at a double-digit rate in the latest quarter.

As of Wednesday morning, a handful of analysts had already upgraded their price targets on Nike shares.

Cowen & Co. raised its price target to $103 from $100, which it says indicates "the durability of Nike's global growth potential."

"Management's confidence seems as high as we can remember as investments continue to generate record high returns on capital," the firm said in a note to clients.

Jefferies raised its price target to $97 from $80, saying in a note to clients that the company's earnings "crushed it" this quarter. "Nike's business is strengthening in [North America], and we expect the company to continue to recapture the share it has lost to Adidas," Jefferies said.

Wall Street is also noticing Nike's recent slew of acquisitions of tech start-ups, signaling Nike has been thinking outside of the box and ahead of many of its peers. In August, CNBC reported that Nike acquired predictive analytics company Celect for an undisclosed amount to be able to better predict what styles of sneakers and apparel customers want, when they want it and where they want to buy it from.

That came after it already acquired consumer data analytics firm Zodiac, in a bid to speed its "digital transformation," and a computer vision company Invertex.

"The digital capabilities that we're creating and investing in are really going to make us a better innovation company — understanding the consumer, serving the consumer, leveraging the innovation that we invest in," Parker said on Tuesday. "It's all making us better."

Nike shares have climbed more than 17% this year, and the company has a market cap of roughly $136.6 billion.

