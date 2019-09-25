Pelosi still hopes to work with Trump on drug bill despite impeachment inquiry

Skip Navigation
Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • Pelosi unveiled a long-anticipated plan to lower the price of prescription drugs last week.
  • She said she hopes to work with Trump on the legislation, despite her decision to move forward on impeachment proceedings.
  • The president indicated support for her bill via Twitter on Sept. 19.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Nacy Pelosi as they attend the 38th Annual National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15, 2019, in Washington, DC.
Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she still hopes to work with President Donald Trump on a bill to lower prescription drug prices even after launching a formal impeachment inquiry the day before.

"I certainly hope so," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday when asked about her drug pricing bill.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

On Tuesday, Pelosi announced that the House would begin impeachment proceedings amid concerns about the president's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate the family of former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden.

A week before, Pelosi had unveiled a long-anticipated plan to lower the price of prescription drugs.

The main thrust of the plan, which Pelosi had been working on for months, would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 of the most expensive drugs per year and apply those discounts to private health plans across the U.S.

During a press conference, Pelosi said she hoped Trump would support the bill. The president later indicated support for her bill in a Sept. 19 tweet. The bill would not only need to pass the House but the Republican-controlled Senate and signed by Trump.

High prescription drug costs have become a rare bipartisan issue, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding changes. Congress and the Trump administration are trying to pass legislation before the end of the year that would bring more transparency to health-care costs and, ultimately, lower costs for consumers.