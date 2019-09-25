Philip Morris and Altria end merger talks, shares jump

and Altria have called off merger discussions, PMI announced Wednesday morning.

The companies said in August that they would , which would have reunited the tobacco giants after more than a decade apart.

Shares of Philip Morris jumped more than 7% in premarket trading Wednesday after the news. PMI has a market value of $111.3 billion. Shares of Altria rose 3%, bringing it to a market cap of around $76 billion.

The companies said they would instead focus on jointly launching a heated tobacco product called IQOS in the United States.

"After much deliberation, the companies have agreed to focus on launching IQOS in the U.S. as part of their mutual interest to achieve a smoke-free future," Andre Calantzopoulos, CEO of PMI said.

Altria spun PMI off in 2008, remaining a mainly U.S.-focused company through its Marlboro cigarettes sales, while PMI has focused on selling cigarettes overseas.

Altria also recently made investments that indicate plans to diversify beyond tobacco products. It invested nearly $13 billion for a 35% stake in e-cigarette company Juul last year, and has also invested in cannabis company Cronos.﻿

Juul announced Wednesday morning that former Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite will replace Kevin Burns as CEO of the company. Juul also said it will suspend all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S.

The companies said IQOS is the only heated tobacco product with premarket authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for sale in the U.S. PMI estimates that about 8 million adult smokers around the world have already used the product which heats, not burns, tobacco. It currently sells IQOS in 48 markets including Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and Korea.