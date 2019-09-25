Rival travel stocks leaped after Thomas Cook's demise, but turbulence remains

European travel operators and airline stocks enjoyed an initial spike after the news emerged over the weekend that rival firm Thomas Cook had filed for bankruptcy.

But while analysts agree that the demise of the world's oldest travel firm is an opportunity for rivals, a number of long term challenges continue to hang over the sector.

The British stalwart's biggest like-for-like rival, TUI, saw its shares jump almost 10% on Monday morning and continued to climb into Tuesday, closing at 959.6 pence per share. However, it fell back by 6% on Wednesday, and there are further headwinds to consider.

"Life has been hard for TUI in recent years with the company suffering from certain aircraft being grounded, overcapacity in the airline sector and the impact of Brexit uncertainty on consumer spending," Russ Mould, investment director at U.K. brokerage AJ Bell, said in a note Tuesday.

But he added that Thomas Cook's collapse would be "Christmas come early" for TUI, despite some short-term costs associated with repatriating Thomas Cook customers stranded overseas, and lost revenue from TUI holiday packages that used Thomas Cook flights.