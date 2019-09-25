Some British politicians want endless Brexit, Boris Johnson jokes in UN speech

Experts say the world may face a "multi-dimensional cold war" as nations are "pressured to take sides" between the U.S. and China.Singapore Summitread more
Asia markets traded lower Wednesday morning as investors watch for developments in the United States after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry...
Pelosi's decision to start a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump comes as more Democrats push for impeachment.
Controversy over the call has spurred calls by an increasing number of House Democrats for impeachment proceedings against Trump to begin.
Iger says he left Apple because the companies are increasingly coming into conflict as Apple creates television shows and movies for its own streaming video service.
Trump, in a string of at least five tweets, called the move "PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" and shared a video slamming impeachment as Democrats' "sole focus."
Stocks were whipsawed on Tuesday by worries about President Donald Trump's political future.
"I think he shouldn't, but I think he would" take the job, management specialist Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the United States the "supporter of terrorism" in the Middle East and downplayed Tehran's role in the recent Saudi oil facility attacks...
"Besides being the most qualified, he also has the best chance of winning," Patricof tells CNBC. "He has very broad support and has the ability to work across the aisle."
Stocks were set for a muted open after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will launch a formal impeachment inquiry on President Donald Trump.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday joked that if some British members of parliament had their way Brexit would be an endless process like the torment of the Greek mythological figure Prometheus.
According to the online Encyclopedia Britannica, the Greek god Zeus punished Prometheus for stealing fire from the gods by securing him to a mountain and sending an eagle to eat his liver, which regrows only to be eaten again and again.
"This went on forever, a bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our parliamentarians had their way," Johnson told the annual gathering of world leaders for the United Nations General Assembly in a late Tuesday speech.
More than three years after the United Kingdom voted by 52% to 48% in a referendum to leave the European Union, the country remains deeply divided over the issue and the Brexit process has become mired in confusion. Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the EU by Oct. 31, come what may.