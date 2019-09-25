Tenth patient dies from vaping-related illness in US

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Georgia health officials have identified the state's first vaping-related death, bringing the total number number of fatalities from a lung disease that resembles a rare form of pneumonia to at least 10 in the U.S.
While the patient had a history of heavy e-cigarette use, doctors said the victim didn't vape THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Wednesday.
The state is investigating nine cases, including the deceased patient. Most of the patients are young men, ranging from 18 to 68 years old, with a median age of 26, the state said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said the mysterious lung disease has sickened 530 people across the U.S.; hundreds more have been reported in recent days, a CDC official told U.S. lawmakers at a hearing Tuesday.
Health officials have linked the illness to vaping, though they are still trying to identify the exact cause. State and federal officials have taken steps in recent weeks to pull flavored e-cigarette pods off store shelves amid an alarming spike in teen use and the recent spate of deaths.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
CORRECTION: This article was updated to correct the number of vaping-related deaths in the U.S. to 10