Watch: Trump holds press conference after Ukraine call notes released

Top Stories

Here's everything Amazon just announced

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...

Technologyread more

Investors are betting on a Clinton-like market rally if House...

Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.

Market Insiderread more

Blind optimism and Masa's yes-men led SoftBank to overvalue...

At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.

Technologyread more

Watch: Trump holds press conference after Ukraine call notes...

Trump met with Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for a bilateral meeting Wednesday afternoon. Zelensky told reporters after that meeting that...

Politicsread more

Tenth patient dies from vaping-related illness in US

Health and Scienceread more

The Fed will be growing its balance sheet again, but don't call...

The Federal Reserve will be conducting operations that look and sound a lot like what it did to pull the economy out of the financial crisis. However, the process this time...

The Fedread more

Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

President Donald Trump says a U.S.-China trade deal could come sooner than expected, lifting stocks on Wednesday.

Marketsread more

Acting DNI denies he threatened to resign if he was stopped from...

Acting DNI Joseph Maguire's testimony comes amid a firestorm over President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president.

Politicsread more

Ukraine's president on Trump call: 'Nobody pushed me'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters at the United Nations that he was not pressured by President Trump to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden or his...

Politicsread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have time to sign...

Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.

Marketsread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for Thursday in markets

National Intelligence director testifies to congress, Micron reports earnings and Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida will speak on Thursday.

Marketsread more

WeWork fiasco may have startups tuning their governance...

WeWork's IPO implosion could make a difference to upcoming initial public stock offerings.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Politics

Watch: Trump holds press conference after Ukraine call notes released

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference Wednesday, hours after the White House released a memorandum of his call with Ukraine President Valodymyr Zelensky.

A whistleblower's complaint, which reportedly raised alarms about Trump's request in that call for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

Trump met with Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for a bilateral meeting Wednesday afternoon. Zelensky told reporters after that meeting that "nobody pushed me" in the July 25 phone call with Trump.

