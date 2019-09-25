Watch: Trump holds press conference after Ukraine call notes released

By throwing many ideas into the market and seeing what sticks, Amazon hopes to spread key homegrown technologies, such as Alexa and Sidewalk, a newly announced wireless...Technologyread more
Stocks are shrugging it off, but an impeachment of President Trump could impact other events for markets, like the trade war and election.Market Insiderread more
At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter.Technologyread more
Trump met with Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for a bilateral meeting Wednesday afternoon. Zelensky told reporters after that meeting that...Politicsread more
The Federal Reserve will be conducting operations that look and sound a lot like what it did to pull the economy out of the financial crisis. However, the process this time...The Fedread more
President Donald Trump says a U.S.-China trade deal could come sooner than expected, lifting stocks on Wednesday.Marketsread more
Acting DNI Joseph Maguire's testimony comes amid a firestorm over President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president.Politicsread more
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters at the United Nations that he was not pressured by President Trump to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden or his...Politicsread more
Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.Marketsread more
National Intelligence director testifies to congress, Micron reports earnings and Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida will speak on Thursday.Marketsread more
[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump is set to hold a press conference Wednesday, hours after the White House released a memorandum of his call with Ukraine President Valodymyr Zelensky.
A whistleblower's complaint, which reportedly raised alarms about Trump's request in that call for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.
Trump met with Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City for a bilateral meeting Wednesday afternoon. Zelensky told reporters after that meeting that "nobody pushed me" in the July 25 phone call with Trump.