Watch: Trump speaks after bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Zelensky

Street believes Trump is safe but worries impeachment could...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.

Marketsread more

Here's everything Amazon just announced

The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have time to sign...

Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Bernie Sanders thanks striking GM union members for fighting...

During a visit to a GM plant in Detroit, Bernie Sanders condemned the automaker and other large corporations for their business practices, specifically calling out executive...

Autosread more

Global postal group reaches deal to avoid US withdrawal

The Universal Postal Union agreed to a compromise Wednesday that would allow the United States to set its own inbound postage rates and remain within the organization the...

Politicsread more

Facebook will soon let Oculus users build their own avatars so...

Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.

Technologyread more

Investors like Chanos wonder if Trump's trade talk is just ploy...

Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.

Marketsread more

Ex-HHS chief: I'm troubled by Marlboro maker owning so much of...

E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.

Health and Scienceread more

Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger: Suing Amazon over lookalike...

"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.

Retailread more

FDA enlists DEA in vaping probe, will prosecute sales of illicit...

The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...

Health and Scienceread more

Dow jumps 160 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more
Politics

Watch: Trump speaks after bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Zelensky

Jordan McDonald

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to speak with reporters Wednesday following a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The event comes hours after the White House released a memorandum of a July 25 call between the two leaders in which Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son, Hunter.

While Trump has defended the conversation, the reports on Trump's request for a foreign leader to investigate a potential political rival have spurred most House Democrats to support an impeachment inquiry into Trump.

