Watch: Trump speaks after bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Zelensky

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.Marketsread more
The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.Technologyread more
Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.Marketsread more
CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.Marketsread more
During a visit to a GM plant in Detroit, Bernie Sanders condemned the automaker and other large corporations for their business practices, specifically calling out executive...Autosread more
The Universal Postal Union agreed to a compromise Wednesday that would allow the United States to set its own inbound postage rates and remain within the organization the...Politicsread more
Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.Technologyread more
Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.Marketsread more
E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.Health and Scienceread more
"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.Retailread more
The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...Health and Scienceread more
[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump is set to speak with reporters Wednesday following a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.
The event comes hours after the White House released a memorandum of a July 25 call between the two leaders in which Trump asked Zelensky to "look into" former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son, Hunter.
While Trump has defended the conversation, the reports on Trump's request for a foreign leader to investigate a potential political rival have spurred most House Democrats to support an impeachment inquiry into Trump.