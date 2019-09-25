Adam Neumann was mentioned 169 times in WeWork IPO filing — way more than Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or Elon Musk when their companies went public

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

The call with Zelensky is reportedly a central part of the whistleblower complaint that prompted Nancy Pelosi to support an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Politicsread more

Street believes Trump is safe, but worries impeachment could...

Wall Street is instead worried what the impeachment inquiry could mean for Trump's trade agenda, including the USMCA and China talks.

Marketsread more

Summary of President Trump's call with Ukraine leader about Biden

The White House release came a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was launching an impeachment inquiry into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine President...

Politicsread more

Dow jumps 150 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Neumann was mentioned 169 times in WeWork IPO filing -- more than...

Neumann stepped down on Monday under pressure from investors including Masayoshi Son. Previously, the company claimed he was essential to its success.

Technologyread more

EU is reportedly considering tariffs on $4 billion US exports

The European Union is looking to slap tariffs on more than $4 billion of U.S. exports, in retaliation against President Donald Trump's dispute, according to Bloomberg News.

Marketsread more

Jamie Dimon says US trade deal with China 'unlikely' before 2020...

Analysts have speculated that the Chinese government may want to wait for the outcome of what will be a contentious election before coming to terms with the U.S. on trade.

Financeread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Pelosi still hopes to work with Trump on drug bill despite...

A day before, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would begin impeachment proceedings on Trump.

Health and Scienceread more
Tech

Adam Neumann was mentioned 169 times in WeWork IPO filing — way more than Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, or Elon Musk when their companies went public

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • When it filed to go public last month WeWork mentioned its CEO more often than Apple, Google, Microsoft and Tesla did in their comparable documents.
  • Now Adam Neumann, who has run WeWork since it was founded in 2010, is stepping down.
Adam Neumann of WeWork and Victor Fung Kwok-king, right, chairman of Fung Group, attend a signing ceremony at WeWork's Weihai Road location on April 12, 2018 in Shanghai, China.
Jackal Pan | Visual China Group | Getty Images

WeWork had a lot to say about Adam Neumann, its co-founder and outgoing CEO, when it filed the paperwork kicking off the process of going public last month. The prospectus for its initial public offering referred to "Adam" 169 times.

The company was less outspoken about Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, the executives taking over for Neumann following cuts to the company's valuation and the emergence of questions about WeWork's governance.

"While our business has never been stronger, in recent weeks, the scrutiny directed toward me has become a significant distraction," Neumann was quoted as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

However, the company previously Neumann was essential to its success. "Adam has been key to setting our vision, strategic direction and execution priorities," the S-1 said. "If Adam does not continue to serve as our Chief Executive Officer, it could have a material adverse effect on our business."

In fact, an analysis of IPO filings for technology companies with well-known CEOs suggests an unusual amount of corporate attention on Neumann, who had been WeWork's leader since its founding in 2010. The IPO mentions his first name, "Adam," 169 times -- a figure that stuck out to New York University marketing professor Scott Galloway, who showed in a Tuesday tweet that the references outnumbered similar mentions of the leaders of Lyft (Logan Green and John Zimmer), Slack (Stewart Butterfield), Uber (Dara Khosrowshahi) and Zoom (Eric Yuan).

The document from The We Company also contained 65 references to "Neumann," including some regarding his wife, fellow co-founder Rebekah Neumann.

Plenty of other successful tech companies had charismatic CEOs. But none of them made as many references to those leaders in their IPO filings. Here's a sampling:

  • Apple (1980): Three references to "Steve," eight references to "Jobs"
  • Microsoft (1986): 23 references to "Gates" (there are also two references to "Bill," but they're not about him -- one is about the Tax Reform Bill of 1985)
  • Amazon (1997): 96 references to "Jeffrey," 191 references to "Bezos"
  • Netflix (2000): 60 references to "Reed," 65 references to "Hastings"
  • Google (2004): 58 references to "Eric," 22 references to "Schmidt" (unlike Adam Neumann, Schmidt was not a founder.)
  • Tesla (2010): 48 references to "Elon," 111 references to "Musk"
  • Facebook (2012): 33 references to "Mark," 113 references to "Zuckerberg" (three references are to Mark's sister, Randi)

Perhaps the collapse of WeWork's IPO will put an end to the tech world's tendency to idolize visionary founders while underestimating the many other factors, such as recruiting, customer focus and strong corporate governance, that help turn start-ups into giants.

WATCH: IPO and Neumann stepping down a house of cards falling down: Sonnenfeld

VIDEO7:0207:02
IPO and Neumann stepping down a house of cards falling down: Sonnenfeld
Closing Bell

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.