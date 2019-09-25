Three before you leave — What to watch for Thursday, including impeachment watch, Fed speakers

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York City.

Here are the most important things to know about Thursday before you hit the door.

Markets are juggling the latest political turmoil of an official Democratic-lead impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, that could stall a potential trade deal with China and an already agreed-upon deal with Canada and Mexico.

Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is scheduled to testify to the House Intelligence Committee regarding the whistle blower complaint about Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian President at 9:00 a.m. ET. Maguire threatened to resign if the White House forced him to stonewall when he testifies Thursday, the Washington Post reported but Maguire denied in a statement that he ever considered that.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his conversation with Trump was normal and "nobody pushed" him, in a press conference on Wednesday.