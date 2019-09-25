Masayoshi Son's unyielding optimism — and lack of challengers — led SoftBank to overvalue WeWork, sources say

Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a joint announcement with Toyota Motor Corp. to make new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2018. Alessandro Di Ciommo | NurPhoto | Getty Images

The whole WeWork debacle, from the botched IPO to the removal this week of Adam Neumann as CEO, may have been avoided if SoftBank had simply valued the company more like a real-estate business and less like a high-growth tech company. So how did SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and his lieutenants decide WeWork was worth $47 billion, a number public market investors viewed as nearly four times too high? The answer is a combination of abounding optimism from Son, SoftBank president Ron Fisher and Vision Fund chief Rajeev Misra, and the elimination of dissenting viewpoints around Son, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the valuation discussions were private. A spokesperson at SoftBank declined to comment. It's not exactly fair to say SoftBank was on the hook at $47 billion, as only $1 billion of its $10.65 billion investment in the company came at that valuation. SoftBank has put money in WeWork several times, including a $4.4 billion investment in 2017 at a valuation of about $20 billion. That's still far more than the likely public market valuation of WeWork, which had fallen as low as $10 billion, Reuters reported two weeks ago.

'They thought they could flip it'

WeWork's botched plan to go public is the latest example of financial realities clashing with Masayoshi's Son 300-year vision and the long-term investment thesis of his $100 billion Vision Fund. At one point, Son's optimism about WeWork was countered by dissenting voices, such as Nikesh Arora and Alok Sama, according to people familiar with the matter. But Arora departed SoftBank in 2016 after serving as SoftBank's president for two years, reportedly after Son told him he wasn't planning on giving up his job as CEO for another five to ten years. Sama departed earlier this year after serving as president and chief financial officer of SoftBank Group International after being barred from working on the Vision Fund, a result of a mysterious shareholder campaign that sought to oust both Sama and Arora, The Wall Street Journal reported last year. While the Vision Fund has brought in veteran bankers and investors including Deep Nishar, Jeff Housenbold and Michael Ronen in recent years, Son's opinion on investments is the only one that truly matters, and he's less likely to be challenged than before, according to people familiar with the fund's operations.