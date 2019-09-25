World Bank's Georgieva approved as new IMF chief

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Street believes Trump is safe but worries impeachment could...

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's impeachment inquiry could mire Trump's trade initiatives, including talks with China and the USMCA, investment firms warn.

Marketsread more

Amazon announces AirPods competitor, Echo Buds

The company unveiled several new Echo devices, alongside new Alexa capabilities, at its annual hardware event on Wednesday.

Technologyread more

Trump casts doubt on USMCA, says Pelosi may not have time to sign...

Trump said he doesn't "know if Nancy Pelosi's going to have any time to sign" the key trade agreement known as the USMCA.

Marketsread more

Facebook will soon let Oculus users build their own avatars so...

Facebook on Wednesday announced Horizon, a virtual world experience that will launch for Oculus headsets in 2020.

Technologyread more

Investors like Chanos wonder if Trump's trade talk is just ploy...

Some traders are voicing skepticism over the validity of the president's claims about making progress in trade negotiations with China.

Marketsread more

CEOs are exiting at a record pace

CEO turnover hit an all-time record high in August and September is looking to be no different.

Marketsread more

Ex-HHS chief: I'm troubled by Marlboro maker owning so much of...

E-cigarette makers are "using exactly the same techniques that tobacco companies used in the early days to market to kids, to be cool to kids," says Kathleen Sebelius.

Health and Scienceread more

Allbirds co-CEO Joey Zwillinger: Suing Amazon over lookalike...

"It's probably a risky territory to wade into, but we're always looking at it. We look carefully every time this happens," co-founder Joey Zwillinger says.

Retailread more

FDA enlists DEA in vaping probe, will prosecute sales of illicit...

The Food and Drug Administration has asked the Drug Enforcement Administration to assist in its investigation of a vaping illness that's caused hundreds of people to fall ill...

Health and Scienceread more

Dow jumps 160 points after Trump says a China deal could come...

Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal could arrive sooner than expected.

Marketsread more

Why Trump asked Ukraine's president to look into CrowdStrike

The company, CrowdStrike is a security software vendor that went public earlier this year.

Technologyread more

Senate votes again to block Trump's national emergency over the...

Democrats forced the vote in part to put pressure on GOP senators who backed Trump's declaration earlier this year.

Politicsread more
World Markets

World Bank's Georgieva approved as new IMF chief

Key Points
  • Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed on Wednesday as managing director of the IMF
  • Georgieva has built a reputation during her time at the World Bank as a champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change
The seal of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) is seen outside of the headquarters building in Washington, DC on April 8, 2019.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

Bulgarian economist Kristalina Georgieva was confirmed on Wednesday as managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the IMF said, becoming the first person from an emerging economy to head the global lender.

A center-right politician who grew up in Bulgaria under communism, Georgieva has built a reputation during her time at the World Bank - where she has been on a leave of absence from her post as chief executive officer during the IMF nomination process - and the European Commission as a tenacious straight-shooter, champion of gender equality and leader in the global fight against climate change.