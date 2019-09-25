Your first trade for Wednesday, September 25

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.Politicsread more
The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...
The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.
The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with dozens of top U.S. executives in New York on Wednesday, including JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and KKR's Henry Kravis, according to a...
Designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, adding stores and selling fewer products in discount outlets are paying off for Nike.
Surface temperatures for the world's oceans are rising at an alarming pace, causing "heatwaves" and accelerating sea levels that threaten fishing economies.
EBay announces that CFO Scott Schenkel will be interim CEO.
Juul is suspending much of its U.S. advertising as it fends off mounting investigations tied to its role in allegedly hooking teens on its flavored nicotine pods.
The call for Marathon Petroleum to split into separate businesses is gaining momentum among activist investors.
The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.
Tim Seymour was a buyer of Nike.
Mark Tepper was a buyer of Activision Blizzard.
Karen Finerman was a buyer of Apple.
Guy Adami was a buyer of Con Edison.
