Your first trade for Wednesday, September 25

Trump asked Ukraine president 'if you can look into' Biden and...

Trump only mentioned Biden once in the July 25 call, which lasted about 30 minutes and produced a five-page transcript, NBC reported.

Politicsread more

Here are the Ukraine events that led to the Trump impeachment...

The Democratic-controlled House will examine whether Trump sought Ukraine's help to smear former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic presidential...

Politicsread more

Juul CEO Kevin Burns to be replaced by former Altria exec K.C....

The embattled vaping company also announces it will suspend much of its advertising in the U.S.

Health and Scienceread more

US new home sales increase more than expected in August

The housing market, the most sensitive sector to interest rates, has perked up in recent months in response to a sharp drop in mortgage rates.

Housingread more

Watch House hearing on public health risks of vaping

Health and Scienceread more

Dimon, Moynihan, Kravis, other CEOs attend private meeting with...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with dozens of top U.S. executives in New York on Wednesday, including JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon and KKR's Henry Kravis, according to a...

Politicsread more

Nike surges to all-time high after the company's earnings...

Designing new high-tech sneakers and fashion-forward apparel, adding stores and selling fewer products in discount outlets are paying off for Nike.

Retailread more

Major climate report discovers rapid ocean warming is causing...

Surface temperatures for the world's oceans are rising at an alarming pace, causing "heatwaves" and accelerating sea levels that threaten fishing economies.

Environmentread more

CEO Devin Wenig is out as eBay reviews potential sale of assets

EBay announces that CFO Scott Schenkel will be interim CEO.

Retailread more

Juul suspends broadcast, print and digital product advertising in...

Juul is suspending much of its U.S. advertising as it fends off mounting investigations tied to its role in allegedly hooking teens on its flavored nicotine pods.

Health and Scienceread more

Activist wants Marathon Petroleum to split off Speedway gas...

The call for Marathon Petroleum to split into separate businesses is gaining momentum among activist investors.

The Faber Reportread more

Boeing adds safety committee, considers changes to airplane...

Boeing, still stinging from harsh criticism that it failed to focus on safety while developing the 737 Max, is establishing an aerospace safety committee on its board...

Airlinesread more

Fast Money

Your first trade for Wednesday, September 25

VIDEO1:1901:19
Final Trades: NKE, ATVI and more
Fast Money

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Nike

Mark Tepper was a buyer of Activision Blizzard

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Apple.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Con Edison

Disclosure

