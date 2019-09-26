Apple named UK's top tech employer, US firms dominate the list

Apple CEO Tim Cook greets employees outside the Apple Store on Fifth Ave in New York, September 20, 2019.

Apple has been named the best tech company to work for in Britain, according to new research.

The global jobs website Indeed ranked Apple top after analyzing "hundreds of thousands" of job reviews left by employees of technology companies on its website.

Global events producer GDS Group and IT firm Cisco finished second and third respectively, while Microsoft and Siemens rounded out the top five rated firms. Fellow tech giant Amazon made the list, but only just, coming in at number 15.

Apple GDS Group Cisco Microsoft Siemens Ricoh Oracle Fujitsu IBM RS Components Booking.com Hewlett Packard Xerox Just Eat Amazon

Apple's table-topping win was attributed to good pay, the offer of discounted or free tech products, health and wellness benefits, along with the company's culture, were cited as reasons for its popularity.

The California-based iPhone maker opened its first European store in London 15 years ago. It now employs 2,500 people in the capital alone, with 6,500 UK-based employees in total.

Bill Richards, Indeed's managing director for the UK, said in a press release on Thursday that the tech sector generally offered favorable terms to workers.

"With its generous perks and flexible work conditions, the tech sector is often an outlier when it comes to employee packages," he said.